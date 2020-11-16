Hancock tells anti-vaxxers that vaccine is 'much less worse than getting the virus’

16 November 2020, 08:20 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 09:03

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock has told anti-vaxxers that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is "much less worse than getting the virus".

The Health Secretary said that getting vaccine "protects you but also all those around you and your loved ones" and dismissed anti-vaccination campaigners as people in the extreme minority.

"It wouldn't be allowed if it weren't safe and that's why we've been doing these trials and why we haven't yet rolled out the vaccine, because we are absolutely determined that it will be safe," he added.

Read more: Matt Hancock tells LBC Boris Johnson is 'firing on all cylinders' despite self-isolating

Read more: Anti-vaccination posts on social media should be 'stamped out' - Labour

In an interview on LBC, he also confirmed the Government would be working with social media companies to tackle anti-vaxxer content.

"If you think about it, the vaccine is a tiny bit of the virus in order to get your body to be able to respond - that is so much better and lower risk than getting the virus."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC a vaccine could start rolling out this year
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC a vaccine could start rolling out this year. Picture: LBC/PA Images

Mr Hancock also welcomed the "good news" that the third vaccine in the UK, developed by Janssen, has entered the trial stage.

"It's still six to nine months off being ready for use, so it's not one of the early ones," he said.

"We've obviously got those two early contenders including the Pfizer vaccine - we know that it's effective but we're still waiting on the safety data."

Read more: Boris Johnson self-isolating as he tries to reboot government

He said that results from the trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine will also be published in the next few weeks.

While he said that "we're not there yet", the Health Secretary reaffirmed his optimism that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be approved for rollout by Christmas.

He added: "We don't have a vaccine yet but there is that optimism that I think everybody's felt since last week when we heard this good news.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the first people in line would receive the vaccine by New Year, he said he "hopes so but I can't promise that".

Read more: Months of Covid restrictions ahead despite vaccine, BioNTech boss admits

"Safety is more important than anything else," Mr Hancock added.

"If that goes well this I hope to be able to have it rolling out this year, but the bulk of any rollout will be, even in the best case scenario, next year rather than this year."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Florida

US coronavirus surge continues to spike as cases top 11 million
Etihad Airways plane

UAE national carrier to start flying to Tel Aviv next spring

A head of the ancient god Hermes

Ancient Greek god’s bust found during Athens sewage work

Pictures of the Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Pop-star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has sold millions of records across a two decade career.

Covid ‘catastrophic’ for music industry warns Sophie Ellis-Bextor
SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX targets Sunday-night launch for space station mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was shocked the idea came from Labour

Caller questions proposed ban on anti-vaccine content online

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities
Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert
Caller points out importance of rapid testing for care homes

Caller stresses importance of rapid testing for care homes

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London