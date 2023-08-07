Matt Hancock slammed for cringeworthy video lip syncing Barbie song, as viewers say 'he needs an intervention'

Matt Hancock in the lip sync video. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

Matt Hancock has come under fire for posting a light-hearted video of himself lip syncing a song from the Barbie movie.

The controversial former health secretary turned reality TV star is seen singing 'I'm Just Ken' from the summer smash hit starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Mr Hancock, 44, is seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts on a beach in the 13-second clip.

The West Suffolk MP, who led the UK's response to Covid for over a year, can be seen striding towards the camera, lip syncing the words: "I'm just Ken, where I see love she sees a friend.

"What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?"

Mr Hancock also mimes actions to some of the lyrics, including shadowboxing towards the camera. He captioned the video: "I am kenough! !💪"

He also appears in another video dancing down a gravel path, making similar gestures.

His daughter said in another video that her former I'm A Celebrity Contestant dad needed several takes to get the rendition right.

Amid the billion-dollar box office success of Barbie, "I Am Kenough" has made the transition into the music charts, reaching the top 40 in the UK.

Matt Hancock lip syncs passionately in the video. Picture: TikTok

Mr Hancock's video, posted to TikTok on Sunday, has gained more than 1.9 million views and nearly 19,000 comments - many of which are mocking him.

One person pointed out that "this man was our health care person in our government."

Another joked: "imagine he put this much effort into being health secretary".

Matt Hancock was a key figure in the UK's response to Covid. Picture: Getty

Mr Hancock appeared on I'm A Celebrity in November 2022, which led to him losing the Conservative whip. He now sits as an independent MP, and intends to stand down from the Commons at the next election.

One viewer said: "He's lost it at this point, after I'm a celeb he's lost his marbles".

Others were just baffled. Several people asked "what on earth is going on in the House of Commons", while someone else said: "what have i witnessed".

Someone else claimed Mr Hancock "needs an intervention".

Mr Hancock was health secretary at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and lasted in the position until June 2021, when he was caught on camera kissing a woman he was having an affair with, in breach of his own rules. He resigned.

He recently gave evidence to the Covid enquiry. Families of some people who died of Covid heckled him as he arrived and accused him of failing to protect their loved ones.