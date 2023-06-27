Matt Hancock faces Covid inquiry grilling as grieving families confront former Health Secretary outside

27 June 2023, 10:08 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 10:11

Matt Hancock arrived at the inquiry today
Matt Hancock arrived at the inquiry today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Bereaved relatives of people who died of Covid-19 confronted Matt Hancock as the former health secretary arrived to face questions.

Members of the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice stood at the steps of the inquiry at Dorland House in London as Mr Hancock made a quick arrival into the main entrance before being sworn in.

On the opening day of the inquiry, a written submission from Mr Hancock said: “In coming into the post as health secretary, I was advised that the UK was a world leader in preparations for the pandemic," it said.

"Whilst this may have been a heartfelt belief, it did not turn out to be the case when faced with what became known as Covid-19.”

Matt Hancock giving evidence to the inquiry
Matt Hancock giving evidence to the inquiry. Picture: UK Covid Inquiry

The families accused Mr Hanaock of failing to protect their loved ones.

Mr Hancock will become the latest high-profile politician to appear before the Covid-19 Inquiry, as hearings continue into Government preparedness for the pandemic.

The former health secretary, who became one of the best-known politicians in the country as he helped steer the coronavirus response before being forced to quit in June 2021, will give evidence to Lady Hallett's inquiry on Tuesday morning.

His attendance at the inquiry comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, another former health secretary, admitted that a "groupthink" helped lead to a "narrowness of thinking" that failed to expand pandemic preparedness beyond planning for a flu outbreak.

Read more: Senior Tory slams Braverman's Rwanda scheme after report claiming it will cost £169k per migrant

Read more: Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

Members of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice hold up pictures of their loved ones as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry
Members of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice hold up pictures of their loved ones as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries was quizzed on the capacity of the UK health system as well as the organisational reforms before the Covid outbreak.

Mr Hancock, also known for his appearance last year on TV's I'm A Celebrity, became health secretary in mid-2018 - but his political career was torpedoed after footage emerged in 2021 of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He was central to the Government's pandemic era decision-making and messaging, with his own recollections of the period likely to be a crucial part of the inquiry.

A leak of more than a 100,000 of his WhatsApp messages by journalist Isabel Oakeshott to the Daily Telegraph, many of which were published earlier this year, provided a glimpse into the inner workings of Government during the period.

The West Suffolk MP, who will stand down at the next general election, has faced questions in the past about the Government policy on Covid testing and nursing homes.

Former prime minister David Cameron, former chancellor George Osborne and chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty are all among those who have appeared before the committee so far.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China's latest social media trend mocks bland Western lunches using the hashtag 'White People Food'

China's latest social media trend mocks bland Western lunches using the hashtag 'White People Food'

Forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/PA)

Russia closes investigation into armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Water testing at the Pittville Pump Room showed signs of bacteria that leads it is undrinkable - despite being called a miracle cure when it was discovered in the 1700s.

Cheltenham set to lose spa town status after 'bacteria found in mineral water' once said to cure all illness

A number of social media users were shocked by the footage

Shocking moment seagull casually swallows entire squirrel on roadside

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Prighozin Press Service/AP)

Whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin still unknown

Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of German car manufacturer Audi (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud

Several rail cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana (Matthew Brown/PA)

Clean-up begins after train with hazardous load falls into Yellowstone River

Caroline Noakes has criticised the Rwanda scheme as expensive and inappropriate

Senior Tory slams Braverman's Rwanda scheme after report claiming it will cost £169k per migrant

Cleaner destroys 25 years of research by turning off lab fridge after it began making 'annoying' beeping noise

Cleaner destroys 25 years of 'groundbreaking' research by turning off laboratory fridge making 'annoying' noise

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image)

Death of airport worker who was ‘ingested’ into plane engine ruled suicide, says US medical examiner

Supermarket chiefs will be grilled by MPs

Supermarket bosses from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons to be grilled by MPs over high prices

Artificial noise will be added to the vehicles in order to alert road-users to their presence

E-scooters with artificial noise to alert pedestrians to be rolled out for the first time

Nicola Bulley died by drowning, an inquest heard yesterday

Nicola Bulley's final hours: How mum-of-two's school run and morning dog walk ended in her death

Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students (Ted S Warren/AP)

Prosecution seeking death penalty for suspect in Idaho student deaths

Thousands of village halls across Britain face possible closure if they are forced to comply with new anti-­terrorism ­legislation to improve security in ­public places following the ­Manchester Arena bombing

Anti-terror rules could be 'final nail in the coffin' for thousands of village halls

Latest News

See more Latest News

The long-awaited report came to a damning conclusion on the state of English cricket

Racism and sexism 'widespread' in English cricket, long-awaited report finds

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski accused of 'groping woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago
Trump Hush Money

Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

Biden

US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK

'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'
Doreen Lawrence reacted to the news that a sixth suspect had emerged in the case of the racist murder of her son.

Baroness Lawrence calls for ‘serious sanctions’ against Met officers who failed to investigate suspect in son's murder
Nicola Bulley's partner's heartbreaking words after learning her dog and phone had been found.

‘She’s struggling’: Nicola Bulley’s partner’s heartbreaking first words as he learned her dog and phone had been found
Bradley Fighting Vehicle

US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘traitors’ for playing into hands of Russia’s enemies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit