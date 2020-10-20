Breaking News

Matt Hancock confirms £60m support offer for Greater Manchester still stands

Matt Hancock has confirmed the £60 million support package for Greater Manchester still stands. Picture: Global

By Nick Hardinges

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the £60 million support package for Greater Manchester still stands.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, the minister announced the funding would still be available to the region if they choose to accept it.

Mr Hancock added that daily hospital admissions in Greater Manchester are higher now than they were at the end of March.

He said: "So we must act where the virus is spreading. In the parts of the country where it is spreading the fastest, it is our sombre duty to take action necessary to protect people's lives and protect the NHS."

Mr Hancock added: "It has been clear for some days now that further action is needed across parts of England."

He continued: "In Greater Manchester, there have been more coronavirus infections already in October than in July, August and September combined.

"The average daily hospital admissions in Greater Manchester are now higher than they were on 26 March and there are now more Covid-19 patients in Greater Manchester hospitals than in the whole of the South West and the South East combined."

Mr Hancock told the people of Greater Manchester that the government will be "by your side".

He said: "I understand the impact of these measures but we must take the decisions to save lives and ultimately livelihoods in Greater Manchester.

"And to everyone in Greater Manchester, I say this: throughout these difficult times for your great city we will be by your side, and the best thing all of us can do now to protect our loved ones and to get back to normal as fast as possible is for everyone to come together, to follow these new rules and for all to play their part in tackling this deadly virus."

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth responded to Mr Hancock, saying: “The prime minister may think he is punishing politicians but he is punishing the people of Greater Manchester.”

This story is being updated...