Matt Hancock said 'survival of the jungle' is a good metaphor for working in government as he enters I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock enters the jungle. Picture: ITV / Twitter

By Fran Way

Matt Hancock has said "survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in", ahead of entering I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary's arrival in the Australian jungle was teased during Tuesday evening's episode of the hit ITV reality show.

Speaking in a video clip played at the end of the show, Hancock, 44, said: "When I'm in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

"People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium.

"I don't think I've got any fears or phobias, but I'm about to find out."

READ MORE:Meghan Markle wears 'I voted' sticker amid US midterms and shares 'checklist and reminders' for voting

READ MORE: Gavin Williamson quits as Cabinet Office minister amid bullying allegations

During the programme, co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teed up the arrival of two new campmates, which were confirmed to be Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

Ant and Dec also informed the current celebrity contestants of the new arrivals and broke the news that both Hancock and Walsh, 36, would be undertaking the next trial.

Ant and Dec shared their excitement over the imminent arrival of the new celebrities with the viewers, with Dec saying: "I can't wait to get those two in there."

Matt Hancock will be entering the jungle in tomorrow's episode which airs at 9pm on ITV.