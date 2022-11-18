Matt Hancock survives first I'm A Celebrity eviction as Charlene White booted out after refusing to share RV with him

Matt Hancock survived the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock has survived the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity as viewers chose to evict Charlene White.

The former health secretary survived despite predictions that he could be the first to go.

However, hosts Ant and Dec told Mr Hancock he was not at risk of being booted off before telling the Loose Women host she was out.

The first eviction saw Ms White depart the jungle as Mr Hancock said goodbye to her.

The two had an awkward moment as she earlier refused to share an RV with Mr Hancock, saying she is an "impartial journalist" and noting he could become a minister again in the future.

She had been entitled to stay in it as his deputy during his time as camp leader.

That came amid drama in the camp when Boy George told comedian Seann Walsh he could not stand Mr Hancock.

"I have tried to like him and I've failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery," the Culture Club singer said.

Ms White was evicted on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

"I find him just ... I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like... I wanted to say, 'What are you looking at? Don't you look at me like that'."

When Mr Hancock joined the chat, Boy George said: "I was making a joke about the chocolate. For God's sake I was like ... let's have a bit of fun. I didn't like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like..."

Mr Hancock said he hadn't meant it.

Boy George said: "I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don't say what you mean and you're not particularly direct."

He added: "I'm trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician, and I'm struggling with it. We don't share the same politics.

"I am struggling a little bit with you. That's not your problem, that's my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago."

Read more: Watchdog receives 1,100 complaints about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm A Celeb

Fellow contestant Owen Warner, who stars in Hollyoaks, told Scarlette Douglas that he thought Mr Hancock had been "very cheeky" when he asked if any food was around.

Mr Hancock had been "bragging about how much food there was" when he got a beachside barbeque in Thursday's episode.

He also joked about Mr Hancock's lockdown press conferences after seeing him wiping bird poo off a chair.

"That is our former health secretary...'happy birthday twice' he told me (when washing your hand) and he's just given a little (flick of a rinse under water) after touching poo with his bare hands!" Mr Warner told the show's Bush Telegraph.