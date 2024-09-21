Exclusive

Matthew Wright reveals bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as nearly 200 women make sex assault claims

LBC's Matthew Wright explains his own experience with Al Fayed

By Kit Heren

Matthew Wright has revealed the bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as around 190 women come forward with sexual assault claims against the late billionaire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew told listeners to his weekend breakfast show that Al Fayed had him chauffeured into his office in a limousine, because he knew his son Dodi.

There the Harrods owner asked Matthew intrusive questions about his personal life and purported to offer him Viagra - which turned out only to be mints.

At least 187 women have come forward with sexual assault claims about Al Fayed, who died last year and was described as a "monster" by his alleged victims on Friday.

Friday's press conference which set out the claims against Al Fayed heard there was a "systematic failure of corporate responsibility" at Harrods.

Read more: Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Read more: Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

Al Fayed in 2009. Picture: Getty

After the claims came out, Matthew shared his own experience, saying: "Al Fayed was aware that I knew his son, Dodi, who of course, died with Princess Diana back in '97, and I think it was because of my friendship with Dodi that I was one day summoned to Harrods to meet the boss...

"So a luxury limo was sent to collect me from home. You were painfully, painfully aware of the wealth and power that surrounded you. I was escorted into his private office by a raft of security people.

"And of course, the private office is where heaven knows how many of these [alleged] sexual assaults took place. And I was invited for a little chat.

"And the chat went broadly along the lines of: 'Hello, Matthew. You can call me papa. How is your wife? Do you satisfy her? Have you had Viagra?' And I said: 'My wife's fine. You'd have to ask her if I satisfy her. No, no, I haven't had any Viagra.'

"'Do you want Viagra?'

"I said: 'Well, no, no, no.'

"'Here, here, take the Viagra.' And with that, he reached under his desk, pulled out a drawer, and in it was a pill box, a porcelain pill box, which he handed to me and said: 'You open it when you get home with your wife'. And we spoke a little about Dodi. And then I was sent on my way.

"And when I did open the box, it contained nothing more than harmless peppermints. And it wasn't something I mentioned to the wife".

Three of Mr Al Fayed's accusers (left to right) Katherine (no surname given), Lindsay Mason and Gemma (no surname given), pose for a photograph after Friday's press conference. Picture: Alamy

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a previous police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods previously said it was "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse and said it had set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have allegations.

Meanwhile extra precautions were put in place to protect Fulham's women's team Al Fayed, who owned the club for 16 years, a former manager said.

Dean Armstrong KC 'anticipating' even more alleged victims to come out against Al Fayed

A Fulham FC spokesperson said in response: "We are deeply troubled and concerned to learn of the disturbing reports following yesterday's documentary. We have sincere empathy for the women who have shared their experiences.

"We are in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected. Should any person wish to share information or experiences relating to these allegations, we encourage them to contact the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com or the police."