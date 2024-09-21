Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

A former women's manager of Fulham FC has said that the club "protected" its female players from Mohamed Al Fayed, its ex-owner, after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault.

Some 37 women have accused the late billionaire of sexual assault, with five women accusing him of rape. Lawyers for the accusers said that more women may come forwards.

Mr Al Fayed, who owned Harrods for decades, was the owner of Fulham between 1997 and 2013.

Gaute Haugenes, who managed the women's team at the west London club from 2001-2003, said that staff were well aware that Al Fayed "liked young, blonde girls."

He said: "I read all the newspapers yesterday of course and to be honest it's not the biggest surprise.

"We were aware he liked young, blonde girls," he told the BBC. "So we just made sure that situations couldn't occur. We protected the players."

Read more: Mohamed Al Fayed accuser says she was 'checked for purity’ and 'subjected to AIDS tests without consent'

Read more: I warned the Queen that Al Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief

Mohamed Al Fayed owned Fulham from 1997-2013
Mohamed Al Fayed owned Fulham from 1997-2013. Picture: Alamy

A Fulham FC spokesperson said: "We are deeply troubled and concerned to learn of the disturbing reports following yesterday's documentary. We have sincere empathy for the women who have shared their experiences.

"We are in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected. Should any person wish to share information or experiences relating to these allegations, we encourage them to contact the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com or the police."

A press conference on Friday which set out the claims made against the late Harrods' owner heard there was a "systematic failure of corporate responsibility".

Barrister Dean Armstrong KC told reporters: "And that systematic failure is on the shoulders of Harrods."

Three of Mr Al Fayed's accusers (left to right) Katherine (no surname given), Lindsay Mason and Gemma (no surname given), pose for a photograph after a press conference about the investigation
Three of Mr Al Fayed's accusers (left to right) Katherine (no surname given), Lindsay Mason and Gemma (no surname given), pose for a photograph after a press conference about the investigation. Picture: Alamy

The legal team also represents women who were employed by the Paris Ritz and investigations were ongoing into "all entities that he had involvement in", including Fulham Football Club.

The legal team featured in a documentary called Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods, where more than 20 female former employees spoke to the broadcaster as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Mr Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.

Harrods has received new inquiries since the airing of the documentary, it is understood.

Gaute Haugenes said it was well known that Al Fayed liked "young, blonde girls"
Gaute Haugenes said it was well known that Al Fayed liked "young, blonde girls". Picture: Alamy

Mr Armstrong said the legal team has been retained by 37 of Mr Al Fayed's accusers and is "in the process of being retained by many more".

Also speaking at the press conference was an alleged victim of Mr Al Fayed, who went by the name of Natacha, and said the "fear instilled left me paralysed".

She said: "These private meetings turned into more of a forced kiss, his hands gripping your face to his lips or pulling you down on his lap, where his hands were free to explore any part of your body that he wished.

"These incidents lasted seconds, but the fear instilled left me paralysed.

Fraser and James recap Mohamed al-Fayed sexual abuse claims

"Al Fayed brushed off these moments like they had never happened, but I was always reminded not to mention them to anyone."

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a previous police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods previously said it was "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse and said it had set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have allegations.

Mr Al Fayed bought Fulham in 1997 and under his ownership they rose to the top half of the Premier League in the early 2000s, peaking in qualification for the Europa League.

