Man charged with murder of London woman, 24, last seen in early December

3 January 2023, 07:33

Maureen Gitau
Maureen Gitau. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman from south-east London who went missing in early December.

Maureen Gitau, from Evelyn Street in Deptford, south-east London, was last seen as she left her home on December 5, more than four weeks ago.

Her family reported her missing on December 10.

Mark Moodie, 54, of Nightingale Place in Woolwich, also south-east London, was arrested and charged with murdering Ms Gitau on Monday, with a court appearance slated for Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said at the time of his arrest: "Whilst we have not located Maureen's body we have reason to believe she has come to serious harm and has likely been killed."

Officers have told Ms Gitau's family about the murder charge, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have asked anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on December 5 in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could help their investigation, to call 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

