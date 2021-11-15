Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club

15 November 2021, 20:21 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 20:55

Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013.
Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Former Essex cricketer Maurice Chambers has become the second player to allege he suffered racist abuse at the club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jamaican-born bowler described in an interview with The Cricketer how he was subjected to racist bullying at the club, including allegedly having bananas thrown at him and frequently being subjected to racist jokes.

He said the abuse was "humiliating" and "isolating". "I would go home at the end of the day and cry."

The magazine did not name the people accused of racism, but has passed on their details to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as well as Essex County Cricket Club. Both have launched probes.

Mr Chambers, who played for Essex between 2005 and 2013, alleged one incident that happened at a house he was temporarily sharing with another, unnamed player following a team night out.

The 34-year-old, who is now retired, told the magazine: "We had a team night out in Chelmsford. The other player got pretty drunk. When I got home, he threw a banana down the stairs and said: 'Climb for it, you f***ing monkey.'"

Maurice Chambers playing for Essex in 2012.
Maurice Chambers playing for Essex in 2012. Picture: Getty

The new development follows allegations made by former Essex batter Zoheb Sharif, who said he received racist abuse that included being called "bomber" by his team-mates after the September 11 attacks.

Meanwhile, chairman John Faragher resigned last week over an allegation – which he denies – that he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017.

Essex chief executive John Stephenson said he is “extremely disappointed to hear of further historic racial allegations” and that they will be “taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly”.

Mr Stephenson added Mr Chambers has shown “immense bravery in coming forward”.

An ECB spokesperson said it is “appalled” by the allegations.

"We are sorry that Maurice has only been able to feel comfortable to speak out after his playing career had ended and as a game we must ensure that can not prevail.”

Read more: Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet' (from 9 November)

Mr Chambers also alleged racism against a former team-mate at his next club, Northamptonshire, where he played between 2013 and 2015.

He said the player – who also wasn't named and isn't at the club any more – used the N-word while listening to music on the team bus, before telling him "I’m just singing along". Mr Chambers also said he was a bully.

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said it was "disappointed to hear of Maurice's experience and this clearly goes against the expectation we hold for all Northamptonshire players and staff". It said it would "welcome the opportunity to talk directly with Maurice".

It comes amid the racism scandal at Yorkshire County Cricket Club – with former player Azeem Rafiq taking his allegations of institutional racism at the club to Westminster, saying it's "time for truths" at a parliamentary select committee.

The former spin bowler will give evidence tomorrow to the digital, culture, media and sport committee, which will question him about his wide-ranging claims against the club and have the chance to respond with the freedom of parliamentary privilege.

That means he can speak about specific incidents and individuals without fear of reprisal in the form of civil or criminal proceedings, a safety net that does not ordinarily exist in the public arena.

In his interview with The Cricketer, Mr Chambers said he was "inspired by the example" of Mr Rafiq in speaking out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The man who died in the Liverpool terror attack has been named

Man who died in Liverpool Remembrance Day terror attack named by police

The new father recently welcomed his son at Liverpool Women's Hospital and lives in Rutland Avenue (pictured).

Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel

'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing

The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted

Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree

A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster

Bannon handed himself over to the FBI

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

11 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Boris Johnson praised the driver following the explosion.

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir condemned the actions of eco protesters

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC
The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago
Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it
Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief
COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch LIVE

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police