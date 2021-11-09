Breaking News

Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'

Andrew Gale has been suspended over an old tweet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Yorkshire County Cricket coach has been suspended over a "historic tweet", the club has announced.

Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale was suspended "pending a disciplinary hearing" over the tweet, while the director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, is absent from work due to a "stress related illness".

There have been calls for Moxon to resign in recent days, over Yorkshire's handling of racism allegations by former player Azeem Rafiq.

A statement from the club read: "We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire first XI coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet.

"The club will make a further statement once this process has been completed."

It comes after Rafiq came forward to say he had experienced "racial harassment and bullying", but Yorkshire County Cricket Club had failed to take any disciplinary action.

He said in a statement on Monday: "Mark Arthur, Martyn Moxon and many of those in the coaching staff have been part of the problem.

"They have consistently failed to take responsibility for what happened on their watch and must go. I urge them to do the right thing and resign to make way for those who will do what is needed for the club's future."

