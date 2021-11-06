Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq was the first player to reveal allegations of racism against the club. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A second former player at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has come forward with allegations of racial abuse, according to reports.

The unnamed player told the MailOnline that the incidents occurred in the early 2000s and alleged a teammate urinated on his head from the hotel room above his own.

The player, who is Asian, said he experienced "numerous racist comments both blatant and sly."

He claimed his complaints were not properly addressed or dealt with.

He added he later left the club disillusioned, claiming Asian players did not receive the same opportunities as white players.

These latest allegations follow the findings of a report into allegations by former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq, which found he experienced "racial harassment and bullying".

The report also said the club had failed to take any disciplinary action.

Among the allegations is a claim that former England captain Michael Vaughan told a group of Asian players: "There's too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Vaughan says he "completely and categorically denies" making the remark.

Read more: Yorkshire County Cricket Club appoint new chairman amid racism storm

It is also alleged that the racial slur "P***" was repeatedly used by one player at the club and was deemed to be "friendly banter".

Earlier this week sponsors of the club began cutting ties with it due to the allegations, including clothing brand Nike.

On Thursday, England matches were suspended from taking place at Headingley.

The following day chairman Roger Hutton resigned in the wake of the scandal, being replaced by Lord Patel.

Lord Patel said: "I'm looking forward to taking this club forward and driving the change that is needed. The club needs to learn from its past errors, regain trust and rebuild relationships with our communities.

Read more: Eight dead and many more injured in crowd surge at Travis Scott show in Texas

"There is much work to do, including reading the panel's report, so we can begin the process of learning from our past mistakes.

"Yorkshire is lucky to have a vast talent pool of cricketers, and passionate supporters, from all of our communities and we must re-engage with everyone to make a better Yorkshire County Cricket Club for everyone."

The parliamentary committee for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport is due to hear evidence of the claims.

Yorkshire former chair Roger Hutton has already been called to appear and it is understood Rafiq and other board members will also give evidence.