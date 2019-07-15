Theresa May Condemns Donald Trump's "Go Home" Tweet

15 July 2019, 16:16

Theresa May condemns Donald Trump's tweet
Theresa May condemns Donald Trump's tweet. Picture: PA

Theresa May has called Donald Trump's comments about congresswomen from BAME backgrounds "completely unacceptable".

The Prime Minister has hit out at a series of tweets made by the US President, in which he said congresswomen of BAME backgrounds should return to their own countries to fix the problems there.

Theresa May's spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable," but did not say whether the remarks were "racist".

The response is Theresa May’s strongest criticism of the US President to date.

Donald Trump posted on Twitter criticising Democrat congresswomen for attempting to tell the USA how to run its government, when he said that they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".

He remarked that female politicians in the Democratic party should "go back and help fix" their "broken and crime infested countries".

The US president also tweeted: “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Theresa May condemned Trump's comments about congresswomen of BAME backgrounds
Theresa May condemned Trump's comments about congresswomen of BAME backgrounds. Picture: PA

Mr Trump did not specifically name the congresswomen, but he appeared to target Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, wrote in response: "You are angry because you can't conceive of an America that includes us."

She also said: "You rely on a frightened America for your plunder."

Earlier Sadiq Khan told LBC that the phrases used by Donald Trump are the ones used to him by racists when he was growing up.

