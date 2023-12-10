McDonald's sacks security guard who mopped near homeless man leaving water surrounding his sleeping bag

10 December 2023, 14:06

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man
The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A McDonald's security guard has been sacked after being filmed mopping around a homeless man's sleeping mat during plummeting temperatures.

The fast food chain said it was "shocked and saddened" to see footage of the staff at the outlet in Victoria.

A bystander filmed himself accusing the the guard of getting the man's sleeping kit wet in the cold.

The worker is seen kicking covers away and mopping right next to the rough sleeper, who remonstrates with him and says "leave me alone".

Water has spread from McDonald's and down the street, apparently under the man.

Another security worker in a high-vis vest initially tries to block the bystander filming him.

"He's just covered his sleeping bag in water! It's winter!" the witness says.

"That is outrageous."

The guard appears to gesture for the homeless man to move but he refuses to go.

Social media users were appalled, with Damon Evans, who uploaded the footage on Saturday, posting to McDonald's on X saying: "Do you think it is acceptable for your staff to soak the sleeping bags of homeless people in the middle of winter (or any other time of the year)?

"Disgusting behaviour. He wasn't even outside your premises."

Another X user wrote: "What a despicable and dehumanising thing to do.

"You better provide him with new equipment, @McDonaldsUK and some monetary compensation or shame on you too."

McDonald's said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by this incident.

"The third party security guards involved have been permanently removed from our restaurants and the restaurant team has been reminded of the importance of treating all people with respect including vulnerable people both in the restaurant and within the wider community.

"We would like to wholeheartedly apologise to the gentleman in the video and will work with the council to locate him and make amends, as part of our continued support for homelessness charities and organisations across London."

