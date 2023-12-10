Breaking News

Mother charged with manslaughter after four children killed in house fire in south London

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A mother has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire killed four children in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two sets of twin brothers - Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four - died in the blaze in Collingwood Road, Sutton, in December 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment and is due at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade."

Updates to follow