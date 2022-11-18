McDonald's to make huge addition to menu for World Cup

McDonald's recently announced its festive menu. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

McDonald's has announced a major addition is coming to its menu just in time for the World Cup.

The fast food chain's new chicken combo meal will launch on Sunday, the day the World Cup kicks off. It will last until December 19, the day after the final.

The new McDelivery Chicken Combo includes 10 chicken selects and a 20 chicken McNuggets, available for £15.99 on delivery on the McDonald's app, Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats.

Every time an order is made on the McDonald's app on an England or Wales matchday, McDonald's will donate 100 Reward Points to FareShare to help redistribute over one million meals to families this winter.

The FanShare network helps to distribute meals to vulnerable families across the country.

The World Cup special comes after the announcement of the McDonald's festive menu, which features the Big Tasty and festive pies and sides including Cheese Melt dippers.

The festive menu will come in on November 23, lasting for six weeks across the UK and Ireland.