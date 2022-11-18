Salt Bae blasted after posting pic of eye-watering £140k bill at his Abu Dhabi restaurant

18 November 2022, 16:12

The Turkish restaurateur, known for his signature salt sprinkling pose, posted a snap of the bill on Instagram, where he has 49million followers.
The Turkish restaurateur, known for his signature salt sprinkling pose, posted a snap of the bill on Instagram, where he has 49million followers.

By Chris Samuel

Celebrity chef Salt Bae has been blasted on social media after bragging about a bill at his restaurant that came to over £140k.

The Turkish restaurateur, known for his signature salt sprinkling pose, posted a snap of the bill on Instagram, where he has 49million followers. The caption accompanying it read: 'Quality never expensive #saltbae #saltlife #salt.'

Salt Bae was then criticised by social media users in the comments, with many of them disgusted by the size of the bill, MailOnline reported.

One user wrote: 'There are about 98 million people below the poverty line, homeless, and you are spreading lies?!!! what is the purpose behind publishing such things?

'I will unfollow you and I hope so from everyone to do the same ... shame on you.'

Another wrote: 'This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible.'

Another wrote: "I really don't think this is a very intelligent way to showcase this man's restaurant, prices and lifestyle.

"[However] this type of post honestly just makes the massive majority of people around the world disturbed and unattracted to visiting any of the restaurants that maybe in their city or in a destination they are visiting."

The huge bill was from his Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurant in Abu Dhabi, with 14 guests spending 615,065 dirham (£140,584), working out to 43,933 dirham (£10,041) per person, though it's not known who the tab belonged to.

Salt Bae - real name Nusret Gökçe - charged 5,500 (£1,255) for two golden Ottoman steaks, 4,500 (£1,027) for two beef tenderloin, 3905 dirham (£891) for 11 beef fillet steaks, and 9,000 dirham (£2,059) for two gold-leaf covered Istanbul steaks.

The guests also shelled out 1,200 dirham (£273) on five portions of beef carpaccio, a thinly sliced raw meat appetiser, and spent 320 dirham (£73) on four flowering onions.

Four portions of French fries set them back 180 dirham (£41) and 5850 (£1,335) was spent on gold-covered baklava.

A small fortune was also spent on wine, with a bottle of Chateau Margaux for 15,500 (£3,538), two bottles of Petrus 2009 Louis XIII costing 200,000 dirham (£45,661), and five bottles of Petrus red wine for 325,000 dirham (£74,200).

A bottle of Heineken, set them back 55 dirham (£12.50), while a negroni was priced at 75 dirham (£17), and four virgin mojitos came to 180 dirham (£41).

The establishment charged 405 dirham (£92) for nine bottles of still water, and six bottles of sparkling water came to 270 dirham (£62).

The bumper bill isn't the first to provoke debate around Salt Bae's prices.

In October 2021, a customer at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge was criticised for forking out £37,000, which included an eye-watering £4,829 service charge.

Hamas police officers secure the scene of a burned apartment on the third floor of a three-storey building in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip

Gaza fire kills 21 people from same family during birthday party

Morgan Keane's friends paid tribute to him in December 2021

French hunters who accidentally killed British man ‘made light of his death because he was English’
Ellen Cadman-Smith

School mentor who sent vulnerable teenage boy thousands of sexual messages says she 'will never apologise'
Police officers stand at the entrance the street after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul which killed six

The woman spewed anti-Semitic abuse

Woman hurls anti-Semitic abuse at London home - after mistaking Christmas decorations for Star of David
A release from Nord Stream 2 is seen on September 28

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

The U-turn comes just days before the start of the tournament

'You're not drinking anymore': Beer banned in World Cup stadiums after demand from Qatari's all-powerful royals
Milk could be 'derogatory' to vegans, a woman said

Backlash after woman tells waitress not to use term 'normal milk' - calling it offensive to vegans
Kyiv on Thursday November 17 2022

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham

Danger to life warnings as Met Office issues amber alert with heavy rains set to batter parts of UK

