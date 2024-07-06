McLaren Formula 1 team help build 4,000mph hypersonic missile in £1billion MoD project

McLaren Formula 1 team help build 4,000mph hypersonic missile in £1billion defence deal. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

McLaren Formula 1 team is helping the military to build a hypersonic missile as part of a £1billion project that's set to rival those of China and Russia.

The news, which coincides with the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone, will see the automotive manufacturer join forces with defence experts as part of the major military deal.

The British car maker is reported to have signed an Armed Forces Covenant to develop the hypersonic rocket, which could see the missile travel at speeds in excess of 4,000mph.

The missile will travel faster than Mach 5 - a term meaning five times the speed of sound.

According to reports, the MoD wants the rockets delivered with a time frame of six years.

The timeframe comes amid ongoing tensions with Russia and China, given both nations already own Mach 5 weapons.

Hypersonic missiles can manoeuvre while travelling faster than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound and makes them difficult to intercept.

Piers Thynne, CEO of the Surrey-based McLaren Racing team, said: 'We're proud to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant."

Meanwhile, Piers​​​​ Thynne, Chief Operating Officer, McLaren F1, said: "To sign the covenant and align thinking between our organisations is inspiring and sets a good pathway for our teams and people for the future."

The new missiles, which are designed to reach far higher speeds than standard cruise missiles, are considered an integral part of modern defence systems.

Recent years have seen Russia and China both flex their military might where hypersonic missiles are concerned.

Russia unleashed Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles in Ukraine as part of their ongoing offensive.

A number of Russian missiles in the region have previously been downed by US Patriot rockets, despite claims from Vladimir Putin that the weapons were unstoppable, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, China test-fired two hypersonic weapons in 2022 as part a show of force.