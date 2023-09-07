A player is 'going to die': Tennis star Medvedev sounds alarm at US Open during '35C' humid match

7 September 2023, 10:24

Daniil Medvedev warned that a player could 'die' in the heat at the US Open
Daniil Medvedev warned that a player could 'die' in the heat at the US Open. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

World tennis No3 Daniil Medvedev sounded the alarm that a player could “die” playing in stifling heat at the US Open.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He was left needing medical attention and an inhaler as he struggled in the hot and humid conditions before beating his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev to reach the semi final.

The roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium was partially closed to protect the players from the sunlight, but both were visibly wilting during the two hour 48-minute battle.

Late in the third set, when Medvedev went to his towel, he said directly into one of the TV cameras: "One player is gonna die and they're gonna see."

Read more: Exact day UK heatwave will end as thunderstorms predicted - as London braces for 32C scorcher

Read more: Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, just three months after welcoming baby boy

Daniil Medvedev pours water on his neck to cool off during the match
Daniil Medvedev pours water on his neck to cool off during the match. Picture: Getty

Following his 6-4 6-3 6-4 quarter-final victory, the 2021 champion recalled an incident earlier this summer when Chinese player Wu Yibing collapsed during a match in Washington.

He said: "I could talk a lot, brutal conditions for both of us.

"I mean, I don't know if it could be seen through the camera, because we are sweating so much and use a lot of towels.

"I have no skin left on my nose here, and, like, here it's red, but it's not because of the sun so it's not like you're burned but I have no skin left."

He said into the camera: "One player is gonna die and they're gonna see."
He said into the camera: "One player is gonna die and they're gonna see.". Picture: Getty

He continued: "I just saw Andrey in the locker room and his face is very red, and it's also not because of the sun so I guess it's the same. That tells everything, like we left everything out there.

"The thing is that even if it would go further, I think we would still leave even more. Then I don't think I had anything left but if the match would go on, I would find something more.

"And the only thing that is a little bit, let's call it dangerous, is the question how far could we go? Maybe we could go five sets and it would be... when I say 'fine', yeah, we would struggle a little bit next day and it would be fine, or we have a person in Wu who fell down."

Medvedev said he felt shaky as he tried to recover from the match.

"I'm feeling kind of okay now. I'm just pretty exhausted. Let's say, yeah, do couple of interviews here and there straightaway, and it was tough.

"I was with an ice towel there. Everything was foggy, like I couldn't see clearly. Because the match is over, so the adrenaline is not there anymore.

"So I was, like, a little bit shaky. Then I come to the locker room and that's the toughest part because you kind of want to just sit there for hours. But you know that if you do it, it's not a good recovery."

He continued: "So I sat there for, like, 10, 15 minutes, went and did a quick ice bath. Changed. Went to eat. But had, I don't know how you call it in English, when sugar blood, sugar levels go up. I started sweating, my head started turning.

"I said to my team please bring me any food. I was sitting there like this sweating like hell even with the AC on, and they brought some food and then I felt better. Yeah, that's how it is sometimes."

Rublev, who has now lost nine out of nine quarter-final matches at grand slams, said: "I'm not even thinking about my health.

"I don't know. At this moment, these moments I'm thinking that I need to fight. Doesn't matter how, it's tough.

"I mean, the sport is not easy. And you need to be ready for everything that can happen."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A house damaged by flooding in central Greece

Death toll from Greece floods rises as more than 800 rescued

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter made £70K in salary and expenses while donations for father's charity slumped

Breaking
Breaking News

Police arrest third man over suspected arson at Crooked House pub

The London mayor issued an emergency weather response.

Sadiq Khan triggers emergency weather response for London as UK swelters in record-breaking September heatwave

Pennsylvania state police search for escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante

Murderer escaped by scaling wall topped with razor wire, says US prison official

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing last week

Murder suspect dies in police cell as body found in search for missing woman in Leicester

Satellite image of Hurricane Lee in the central Atlantic

Hurricane Lee charges across Atlantic on approach to north-east Caribbean

The scene of the shooting in Kellerberrin, Western Australia

Man killed colleague at Australia grain silo before shooting himself – police

Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family

Police raid at least 20 homes in Pakistan in hunt for Sara Sharif's family

Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon’s junta says deposed president is ‘free’ and can make medical trip

Common appliances contribute to heat in your home during heatwaves

How your home appliances can heat your home up to 43C when it’s 32 degrees outside

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

'I’ve been left to exist alone': Partner of conductor killed in Stonehaven derailment 'unable to comprehend' his death

Julie Keiko Fujishima

Japanese talent agency president quits and apologises for late uncle’s sex abuse

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

Network Rail admits health and safety failings over Stonehaven train crash that killed three in 2020

Donald Trump

Lawsuit seeks to bar Trump from Colorado primary

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

Stretch of M20 motorway heading towards ports shut down as manhunt for escaped terror suspect continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at body armour in Ukraine

Russia says five drones shot down overnight, including one targeting Moscow

Donald Trump has challenged Meghan Markle to a debate

Donald Trump challenges Meghan Markle to debate as he accuses her of being 'disrespectful' to late Queen
Japan's HII-A rocket blasts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima

Japan launches lunar lander and X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe

Breaking News

Former Conservative whip Chris Pincher quits as MP after losing appeal over groping allegations
Danny Masterson

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson to be sentenced for two rapes

Mexico's Morena party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico set for first female president as top two parties choose women candidates

Russia has condemned the move

US to send controversial uranium tank shells to Ukraine as part of $1bn package

Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend is seeking physical custody of their son

Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, just three months after welcoming baby boy
Scattered vehicles and furniture after floods in Istanbul

Death toll from storms and flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria rises to 14

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, fled from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on Wednesday

How suspected terrorist Daniel Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth 'on back of food truck'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen 'had no regrets' before she died

'Queen Elizabeth was at peace and had no regrets before she died', says church minister

Prince Harry 'hates' that he lost his honorary titles.

Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking honorary military titles after he stepped down as senior royal
Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit