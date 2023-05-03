'Volodymyr Zelenskyy must be assassinated', says ex-Russian president Medvedev after 'attempt on Putin's life'

3 May 2023, 22:06 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 23:19

Dmitry Medvedev said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be 'physically eliminated'
Dmitry Medvedev said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be 'physically eliminated'. Picture: Getty/Telegram

By Kit Heren

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev called for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be assassinated after an alleged attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moscow said Kyiv tried to strike Mr Putin with two unmanned vehicles overnight but the attempt failed and the president is safe. The Kremlin branded the alleged attack a "terrorist" act it could retaliate over. Ukraine denied responsibility.

But Dmitry Medvedev, president of Russia from 2008-2012, called for Mr Zelenskyy to be killed in response.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," said Mr Medvedev, who is also the former Prime Minister.

The Kremlin on Wednesday night
The Kremlin on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

It comes after a drone exploded above the dome of the Kremlin Senate building, with footage circulating on Telegram.

Another clip showed what is believed to be anti-aircraft fire over the Russian capital.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy deflected claims of Ukrainian responsibility, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities."

The Kremlin said: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ..."

That referred to the Victory Day parade, an annual celebration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The imagery is especially powerful, with Russia falsely claiming the Ukrainian government is a neo-Nazi regime it must overthrow to justify its invasion.

Read more: Moment RAF planes intercept Russian jet flying close to British airspace

But in a damning indictment of a war that has seen Russia lose tens of thousands of troops, Moscow has had to scale back military parades throughout the country amid fears they could be hit by saboteurs.

The centrepiece of the celebrations tend to be a large parade in Moscow's red square. One video that caught a drone flying into the Kremlin before exploding on a dome shows the stands set up for the May 9 parade.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin added.

Russia claims there was no material damage to the buildings at the compound.

Russia claims Putin has dodged as assassination attempt by Ukraine at the Kremlin.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of this terrorist act, the president of the Russian Federation was not injured.

"His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual."

Ukraine has often remained tight-lipped when Russian bases were struck in the past.

Read more: Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

Despite Russian referrals to "terror", captured documents from the invasion showed how Moscow planned to kill top members of the Ukrainian regime if it had successfully taken over the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in the presidential office in Ukraine, said: "First of all, Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. What for? This does not solve any military issue.

"But it gives RF grounds to justify its attacks on civilians...

"Secondly, we are watching with interest the growing number of mishaps and incidents that are taking place in different parts of RF.

"The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerrilla activities of local resistance forces.

"As you know, drones can be bought at any military store...

"The loss of power control over the country by Putin’s clan is obvious. But on the other hand, Russia has repeatedly talked about its total control over the air. In a word, something is happening in RF, but definitely without Ukraine's drones over the Kremlin..."

Russia is bracing for a Ukrainian counter attack now it has been equipped with some Western tanks, including a small number of British Challenger 2s.

While there have been fears Ukraine might be underprepared for its bid to liberate more territory, Russia is said to be preparing to try and cling on to the regions it has occupied and slowing down offensive operations.

It has failed to totally conquer Bakhmut, an eastern city that it has pushed hard to capture and lost massive amounts of troops in launching "human wave" attacks, with the notorious Wagner mercenary group heavily involved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scientists have hailed a 'hugely significant' new drug

'This could be the beginning of the end for Alzheimer's': scientists hail 'hugely significant' new dementia drug

Madeleine McCann's sister has spoken publicly about her for the first time

'Never give up': Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly for the first time since her disappearance 16 years ago

The gunman killed one and left four wounded

Gunman opens fire in Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and leaving four others 'fighting for their lives'

Atlanta Shooting

Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of Texas man suspected of killing five neighbours arrested – police

Serbia School Shooting

Boy who opened fire at Serbian school ‘had list of pupils to target’

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial

Atlanta Shooting

One dead and four wounded in shooting in central Atlanta

Brazil Bolsonaro Police Search

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s home searched as Brazil probes fake vaccine cards

Kulwinder Verdee has been suspended

Married father-of-two dentist 'gyrated against female staff and told teenage trainee he was a sex addict'

Fungus attacks could threaten the global food supply

Fast-growing fungus attacks on crops 'threaten the world's food supply'

The family of missing Hazel have called in Peter Faulding for help after his prominent role in searching for Nicola Bulley

Devastated family of missing dog walker who was swept away by river turns to Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding

Russia Kremlin Drones

Ukraine denies Russian claims of assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin

Atlanta

Multiple people injured in Atlanta shooting

Tucker Carlson

Racist text ‘helped spur Fox News to oust star host Tucker Carlson’

Elon Musk

Elon Musk threatens to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account

Latest News

See more Latest News

Johanita Dogbey was stabbed to death

Brixton woman ‘stabbed to death from behind’ on phone to gran who heard her ‘terrible scream’, as family left 'broken'
The landlady said she "doesn't understand" the public reaction.

Pub at centre of golly dolls row shuts for good as owners move to home in Turkey

Rwanda Deadly Flooding

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill at least 129 people in Rwanda

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service and career: What medals does he have?

Finland Nordics Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky presses Nordic countries for more weapons

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

Kemp has been jailed for life for Clair's murder

Skydiver who murdered partner when she confronted him about teenager rape allegation jailed for life
Syria Iran

Syria and Iran sign long-term oil and trade agreements

Salty US TikTok stars' beef with British creators over Chinese takeaway orders

Salty US TikTok star's beef with British creators as Chinese takeaway orders flood the internet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry may not turn up to King Charles' Coronation despite his promise, royal commentator says

'There is more to come': Prince Harry could pull a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of King Charles' Coronation
King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

The King and Queen met Lionel Richie on Wednesday evening

'Hello your Highness, is it me you're looking for?': King Charles meets Lionel Richie at Buckingham Palace garden party

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit