Meghan and Harry hit the slopes in Whistler and are serenaded with God Save the King as they promote next Invictus Games

15 February 2024, 10:55

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a two-day trip in Whistler
Harry and Meghan enjoyed a two-day trip in Whistler. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Harry and Meghan were serenaded with God Save The King as they took to the slopes in Whistler to promote the next Invictus Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple went to the resort in British Columbia for a two day trip from California because for the first time next year’s Invictus Games will involve winter sports.

Harry had a turn at sit-skiing and joked before he set off: “Do I need to sign a waiver?”

The Invictus Games competitors training event in Canada marks one year until the global sporting event.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex met athletes at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia on Wednesday.

Harry had a turn at sit-skiing during the trip
Harry had a turn at sit-skiing during the trip. Picture: Getty

The couple plan to visit more competitors at the host locations for the 2025 competition - the winter sports town of Whistler and the city of Vancouver in western Canada.

Harry founded the Paralympic-style sporting competition in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball, and for the first time winter sports like alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.

Harry and Meghan hand-in-hand on the snow in Whistler
Harry and Meghan hand-in-hand on the snow in Whistler. Picture: Getty

Sit skis enable people who might usually use a wheelchair or find it difficult to stand for long periods to ski, both with and without assistance.

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes with the duchess signing a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, with the company also distributing her previous series.

Meghan's Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

Read more: UK slips into recession after economy shrank 0.3% in final months of 2023, with country 'stuck in low-growth trap’

Read more: Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested

The couple were there promoting next year's Invictus Games
The couple were there promoting next year's Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it as "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

The launch of the site comes as the King's slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, with Charles postponing all public-facing duties due to his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales out of action for the immediate future following abdominal surgery.

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - flew to the UK last week to meet with the King following his diagnosis.

He made the visit without Meghan and their children less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles' health was made to the nation by Buckingham Palace.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luke D'Wit, 34, is accused of murdering wealthy couple Stephen and Carol Baxter

Man ‘watched millionaire couple dying on phone app after poisoning them and rewriting their will,’ court hears

Jens Stoltenberg

We must not allow wedge to be driven between US and Europe, warns Nato chief

Sadiq Khan has defended the rebrand.

‘Not everyone is going to be happy’: Sadiq Khan defends £6.3m London Overground 'Lioness and Suffragette' rebrand

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Jessica Rennie

Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool

Destroyed building hit by missile

Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

Exclusive
Esther Ghey's teenage daughter Brianna was murdered last year

Brianna Ghey's mum 'refuses to hate' her killers and feels 'signs' from her daughter like cherry blossoms and rainbows

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 16, knifed to death in Bristol 'by two attackers in masks who fled on bikes'

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron

France and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement

The UK is set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days.

Unseasonably warm weather to hit UK as temperatures near 20C with balmy winds from the Azores swooping in

Palestinians carrying their belongings

Israeli soldiers storm southern Gaza’s main hospital after attack kills patient

The Overground lines have been revealed

The Lioness Line! Windrush and Suffragette among new names for London Overground lines after £6 million rebrand

A man sat directly behind his fellow passenger on a nearly empty plane

Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free

A Sushi chef

Japan’s economy drops to fourth largest in world as recession hits

Exclusive
Tearful Carmen (L) and her mum Sandra on their way to Dignitas. Right, Sandra pictured one year before she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease

'From four seconds, she was gone': Daughter tells of her trip to Dignitas with her mother as calls grow for law change

Palestinian man with a donkey and cart

Patient killed as Israeli forces attack hospital in southern Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Gunfire at Super Bowl parade kills one and wounds nearly two dozen

Police are to get more cash to tackle anti-social behaviour

Every police force to get £1 million cash to tackle yobs ‘ruining lives’ with antisocial behaviour
Taiwan coastguard

Two Chinese fishermen drown after chase by Taiwanese coastguard

The Odysseus rocket launching on Thursday morning

'Let's make history': US moon launch 'a success' ahead of bid to be first private mission to land on lunar surface
Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested
The UK economy fell into recession at the end of 2023, ONS data shows.

UK slips into recession after economy shrank 0.3% in final months of 2023, with country 'stuck in low-growth trap’
A new study has found exercise is more effective than antidepressants.

Exercise twice as effective as anti-depressants at treating depression, study finds

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Australia Assange

Australian lawmakers approve motion calling for the release of Julian Assange

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit