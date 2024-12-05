Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Meghan Markle has sent a heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers taking part in a London charity concert.

The Duchess of Sussex wished attendees a very Merry Christmas from “my family to yours” at Smart Works’ carol service at St Marylebone Parish Church on Tuesday evening.

She hailed the charity, which helps unemployed women find work, a “source of encouragement” for women in the workplace.

Meghan, who has been a patron of the organisation since 2019, said: “Together we gather to honour the work and dedication of this remarkable organisation, which continues to empower women across the UK through coaching, dressing and instilling confidence on their journey to employment.

“Thank you for giving your support by being here in St Marylebone Parish Church, under the beautiful haze of Christmas wreaths and candlelight."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, in 2022. Picture: Alamy

She added that the landscape for women in the workplace has continued to shift this year.

Meghan continued: “Smart Works has stood as a steadfast source of encouragement. Their service is more than rediscovering employment, it is rediscovering empowerment. "

“I hope you enjoy the festivities, and, from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas," she said.

The Duchess was not the only celeb spotted at the charity's Christmas service, with X Factor winner Alexandra Burke singing Hallelujah to attendees.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Birmingham, UK. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry and Meghan have spent their last few Christmas holidays in Montecito for “low-key” celebrations since stepping away from their royal duties.

The pair moved to California in 2020 and have said they have no plans on returning to the UK.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Royal Family has typically attended ceremonial church services, with formal dinners on Christmas Eve and a grand lunch.

