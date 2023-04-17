Meghan 'wants her children to know their grandfather Charles' royal insider says

By Jenny Medlicott

Meghan didn't want to attend the King's coronation to ensure the day remained about him, as she hopes to avoid "any more rifts" according to new reports.

Meghan "wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather," according to a source at Page Six.

They also added the Duchess "doesn't want any more rifts" or "everything being lived out in the public eye".

Prince Harry confirmed last week that he would be attending his father's coronation, but Meghan would be staying in California.

Reports have suggested different explanations for Meghan's decision to stay in the US.

Some have attributed it to her soured relationship with the royal family, while others have said the Duchess wants to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the historic event.

As the Duke plans to attend King Charles's coronation, it means missing his son's fourth birthday.

However, it has since emerged that Harry plans to "make every effort" to attend Archie's special day, as he hopes to make the trip to the UK a brief one, and even make it home for Archie's birthday the same evening – thanks to the eight hour time difference between the UK and California.

It comes as reports have also emerged that Kate Middleton has "built up resentment" towards the Duchess, as Kate was allegedly asked to stay away from Balmoral before the Queen died, so Meghan wouldn't be the only one who wasn't asked to attend.

Prince Archie's birthday will reportedly be an "intimate" celebration, with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland due to attend, as well as a few of Archie's school friends and some of the Sussexes celebrity pals.