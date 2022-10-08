Mel B tells sacked Tory Conor Burns: ‘Let me remind you what you said in lift’

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Mel B has made an apparent criticism of sacked Tory minister Conor Burns’s behaviour at the Tory party conference.

Mr Burns was sacked yesterday from his role as a trade minister and had the whip removed pending the conclusion of an investigation into a claim of “serious misconduct.”

Downing Street said: “The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

He has vowed to “clear his name” and said he would “cooperate fully with the party’s inquiry.”

Really?? Your shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift….. https://t.co/IaFuUrzzqL — Melanie Brown MBE (@OfficialMelB) October 7, 2022

He added: “I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their inquiry as they were to rush to judgment.”

Former Spice Girl Mel B, who was at conference as a domestic violence campaigner, posted on Twitter in response: “Really?? Your shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift…” She did not clarify any further.”

Mel B made an appearance at conference where she called for reform of the judicial system and shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse.

Mel B is a patron of the Women's Aid charity and told crowds at a conference fringe event that more should be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.