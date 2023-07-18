'I am wired in a completely different way': Melanie Sykes says she has Tourette's Syndrome

18 July 2023, 08:18

Melanie Sykes believes she has Tourette's
Melanie Sykes believes she has Tourette's. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Melanie Sykes has revealed she believes she has Tourette's syndrome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The TV presenter said she researched the condition after being diagnosed as autistic in 2021.

The 52-year-old told Alan Carr's podcast he was pleased she could swear if she wanted to because "I've just discovered I have Tourette's".

"I am wired a completely different way and I'm only just understanding it," she told Life's A Beach.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi 'leaning on girlfriend' after cancelling tour dates to adjust to 'impact of Tourette's syndrome'

"Where I used to think 'what's wrong with me?' now I know it's everything that's right with me because that's what makes me me."

But she later clarified on Twitter: "Hello there. For the record I have NOT been 'diagnosed' with Tourettes.

Melanie Sykes has said she believes she has Tourette's
Melanie Sykes has said she believes she has Tourette's. Picture: Alamy

"I self identify because of my studies and understanding of the pre existing 'conditions' that are hand in hand in some autistic people."

Sykes has spoken out about how the education system needs to accommodate people with autism.

Her youngest son, who is in his teenage years, was diagnosed aged three.

People with Tourette's make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.

She is the latest celebrity to discuss the condition, with music sensations Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish both opening up about life with it.

Capaldi has taken time out after his diagnosis. He struggled during his Glastonbury set, leading to the audience helping him along.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during a visit of United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Two separate fires have been tearing through Greece amid a scorching heatwave

Greek authorities evacuate 1200 children from summer camp after forest fire breaks out in popular beach town

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

The UK is Europe's biggest cocaine market. NCA intelligence led to the seizure of 250 tonnes of class A drugs worldwide last year

Cocaine use up by a quarter in some UK cities, NCA warns after study of waste water

A cylindrical object is seen on the beach in Green Head, Australia

Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’

The Nuclear Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

UK launches competition for small nuclear reactors to 'help UK move towards net zero'

Tembu Ebere tried to cry for a week and went temporarily blind

Man goes blind trying to cry for a whole week during Guinness World Record attempt as craze sweeps Nigeria

Breaking
Migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arriving in Portland

Barge to house asylum seekers docks in Dorset as protesters gather on the quayside

Australian Tim Shaddock has his blood pressure taken after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters

Man and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific

A dingo walks on the beach on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday

Woman attacked by pack of dingoes while jogging on Australian beach

British soldiers using anti-tank weapons could speed around the battlefield on e-bikes under plans to learn lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Charge of the e-bike Brigade: British troops could zip around battlefield on stealth electric-bicycles

Grant lived with Samantha Lewthwaite

Brit terror suspect accused of plotting with 'White Widow' Samantha Lewthwaite could be deported to UK this week

A damaged car in front of a burned tree near Loutraki, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

East Coast Weather

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

Rose and Robert Jobson died in a shooting on Friday

Wife, 69, killed in suspected murder-suicide 'had left husband for new man' before shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Brits cancel holidays as Europe bakes in scorching heatwave and tourists are evacuated due to wildfires
Carpenters, bricklayers and roofers are among migrant workers who will be allowed to apply for work visas

UK relaxes visa rules in bid to attract foreign workers to construction industry

Police tactics used against terrorists are being deployed to catch the 100 worst predators targeting women in London.

Met to treat male predators the same as terrorists in £366 million plan to overhaul force

The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar at a skydiving centre in Chrcynno, central Poland

Five killed as small plane crashes into hangar during bad weather in Poland

The family had their visa denied

Parents who left UK with three kids on trip of a lifetime to Amazon rainforest denied visa by Guyanese authorities
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history

Argos is closing more stores across the UK

Argos reveals more store closures as 100 branches face the axe - is your local affected?

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

Activision on phone screen

Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked Activision deal

The bizarre TikTok clip purports to show a woman "frozen in time"

Glitch in the Matrix?: Bizarre TikTok video goes viral as woman appears frozen in time before nonchalantly resuming walk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit