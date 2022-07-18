Meltdown Monday: Britain grinds to a halt as temperatures head to 41c on hottest ever day

Temperatures are expected to pass 40C. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Britain is set to grind to a halt as it is hit by scorching 41C heat in what is likely to be the hottest ever day in the UK.

The Met Office issued its first ever red alert for extreme weather for Monday and Tuesday, with London expected to reach temperatures upwards of 40C.

The record breaking heat will surpass that of popular holiday destinations such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Greece and the Sahara.

Other areas of England will also experience hotter weather, with the Midlands predicted to see highs of 37C, East Anglia with 36C and the North West and North East with 33C.

Met Office chief executive Penny Endersby warned of “absolutely unprecedented” conditions, with a national emergency having also been declared by the UK Health Security Agency ahead of the heatwave.

It is set to caused travel disruption for millions hoping to get on with their day-to-day lives, asa commuters face rail hell and motorists could find themselves halted by melting roads.

More than a dozen train companies are urging Brits not to travel as the red extreme heat warning comes into force.

A total of 21 operators - ranging from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to the Transpennine Express and Southern - said they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.

Cancellations are also in place as temperatures are predicted to soar.

Those who have to travel are being encouraged to check their journeys on the National Rail website before setting off and taking water with them to stay hydrated.

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail said: "Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast.

"The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed for, and safety must come first."

Similar advice has been issued for those travelling on the Tube, with commuters reminded to stay hydrated.

Transport for London tweeted: "Only travel if essential due to very high temperatures being forecast."

The AA also issued a stark warning, saying roads could melt and tyres may burst.

Edmund King, AA president, added that the extreme temperatures could be dangerous if motorists break down or get stuck in congestion.

"Ensure you have enough fuel or electric charge to keep your air-conditioning running," he said.

"The heatwave could cause considerable problems for many older vehicles without air-conditioning or recent servicing, with both the car and occupants over-heating. Driving outside the hottest part of the day is advisable.

"Carry plenty of water - at least one litre per person travelling.

"Keeping yourself and other occupants hydrated can help lower body temperatures in hot weather. If the worst should happen, you can keep yourself and those with you topped up with cool water while waiting for help to arrive."

Meanwhile, several schools around the county have made the decision to close on Monday and Tuesday.

None have been formally ordered to shut but they are being told they must take steps to keep pupils safe.

One college in Bromley, London, told parents they have "taken the unprecedented decision to close the school and ask students and staff to work remotely".

Dr Challonher’s High School in Buckinghamshire told parents on Friday that they were closing for health and safety reasons.

And headteachers at Hartford Manor Primary in Cheshire, told the BBC they would scrap uniform policy on Monday and Tuesday to help keep children cool.

In preparation for the soaring temperatures, two emergency Cobra meetings were held over the weekend - the PM being notably absent.

Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse said at the time: "Today I chaired a COBR meeting of Ministers and officials, as all parts of Government work to make sure we have the right contingencies in place to respond to any impacts of the extreme heat over the next few days.

"These include supporting schools, health and emergency services as well as major events and the UK’s transport networks. Officials and Ministers will continue to work over the weekend, and Ministers and I will meet again on Monday.

"It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice to keep cool, and take simple precautions like drinking lots of water and seeking shade, and also checking on vulnerable friends and neighbours."

Brits were later urged to take three steps to ensure they can stay safe in the challenging conditions: Drink plenty of water, seek shade and cover up.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have also been put in place for Monday and Tuesday.

It comes after the chairman of the NHS Confederation said hospitals were going to be "really, really pushed" over the next few days.

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

Emergency services have also urged people to be cautious when cooling off after the body of a boy was recovered in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday morning.