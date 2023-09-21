Large number of men think about the Roman Empire 'everyday', bizarre new trends finds

By Kieran Kelly

A large proportion of men think about the Roman Empire everyday, a bizarre new trend has uncovered.

A new TikTok trend shows women asking their partners, friends and family members how often they think about the Roman Empire.

The answer, perhaps surprisingly, is quite a lot.

One woman's fiancé replied: "Pretty consistently."

Pressed by his fiancé on how many times, he replied: "Weekly."

He went on: "Men are warriors. We have to be ready for battle at all times."

As an MMA fighter, he added: "Every time i fight people i think about walking into the colosseum."

The question was first posed by Artur Hulu, known as “Gaius Flavius” on social media, a Roman reenactor.

He posed the question to women on instagram last month.

Now, there are 1.1 billion views on the hashtag 'romanempire' on TikTok.