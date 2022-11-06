Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

6 November 2022, 16:47 | Updated: 6 November 2022, 16:49

Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham
Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a village pub in Kent.

Kent Police were called to the Cricketers Inn public house in Wrotham Road, Meopham, shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday to reports of an attack.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were found with stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Read more: Weekend washout: Flood warnings announced as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

Read more: Nurses set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of first ever mass NHS walkout

A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men involved are all believed to be known to each another and police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

A local resident told KentOnline: “The first thing I knew was at 4am this morning when I woke up. I saw some flashing lights.“It’s not one of the things you want to happen on your door step. It is a shame.”

Neighbour Michael Clark said: “We came back from our friends' house and got stuck in the queue of traffic for an hour.

“They were not letting anyone through. [It seemed like] there were hundreds of police and police cars.

“We gathered there was a major incident.”

The pub's management said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances and completely out of our control we have been instructed to close our pub today whilst police investigate a crime in our village.

"This unfortunately means we cannot go ahead with today's reservations but we do look forward to welcoming you all back very soon."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 05-1226.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron after his death aged 34

'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath

Rescuers search for survivors after the Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria

19 dead after passenger plane crashes in Tanzania

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle

Man chained to wall by Boy George slams 'hurtful' I'm a Celeb casting

Levi Davis

Desperate hunt for missing rugby star and X Factor singer Levi Davis last seen in Barcelona

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home

Rishi Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into the Government

Sunak under fire for bringing Gavin Williamson back into Govt despite warnings he was under investigation for 'bullying'

Flooding has hit the south of England

Weekend washout: Flood warnings announced as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

Sir Steve Webb has warned against the move

Jeremy Hunt warned against 'alienating' voters over £10bn tax raid on pensions savings

Putin is understood to have made the remarks to Emmanuel Macron

Putin 'makes chilling Hiroshima nuclear threat' during call with Macron

Nurses are set to strike in coming weeks

Nurses set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of first ever mass NHS walkout

The Bank Holiday will fall on Monday May 8

Extra bank holiday in May to mark the coronation of King Charles next year

A man died in the reception area of Stoke Newington police station

Man dies in reception area of Stoke Newington police station

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move "further and faster" away from fossil fuels

Sunak: Fighting climate change ‘fundamental to prosperity and security’

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, his representatives have confirmed

Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, 'found dead in bathtub' aged 34

Gavin Williamson pictured outside the Cabinet Office this week

Gavin Williamson investigated over expletive-filled messages after he wasn’t invited to the Queen’s funeral

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Kjeldal who died while fighting in Ukraine

Australian sniper dubbed ‘The Ninja’ shot dead in Ukraine as tributes paid to brave fighter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of people marched calling for a general election

Thousands of protesters march through London calling for 'immediate' general election

Elon Musk has defended firing thousands of Twitter employees

Elon Musk defends slashing Twitter workforce saying social media firm ‘loses more than $4m a day’
Alexander Nikulin is 'fighting for his life' after being hit by a bullet. He sentenced two Brits to death in June but they were later freed

Judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine 'in serious condition in hospital after assassination attempt'
Officers arrived at the flat, in the Maite-1 building on Antonio Machado avenue, to discover her dead on the floor

British man, 80, arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death at home in Costa del Sol
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Train passengers hit by severe travel disruption despite RMT calling off three days of walkouts
Charles and William exploded into 'torrents of profanity' following comments from Donald Trump

King Charles exploded in 'torrents of profanity' after Trump's remarks on Kate's topless photo scandal, book claims
Andrew Leak, 66, s believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three "crude" incendiary devices.

‘Extreme right wing motivation’ behind Dover firebomb attack, police say

A disturbance was reported at the facility.

Riot police descend on London immigration removal centre as 'armed' detainees cause 'disturbance' during power outage
The spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of having "about 700 drinks" during this year's Wimbledon final has resolved a legal case with the Australian.

Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk of her mind' at final
Three Cluedo cards were discovered in the Earl's car.

Three missing Cluedo cards discovered in Lord Lucan's car deepen nanny murder mystery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit