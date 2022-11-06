Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a village pub in Kent.

Kent Police were called to the Cricketers Inn public house in Wrotham Road, Meopham, shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday to reports of an attack.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were found with stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men involved are all believed to be known to each another and police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

A local resident told KentOnline: “The first thing I knew was at 4am this morning when I woke up. I saw some flashing lights.“It’s not one of the things you want to happen on your door step. It is a shame.”

Neighbour Michael Clark said: “We came back from our friends' house and got stuck in the queue of traffic for an hour.

“They were not letting anyone through. [It seemed like] there were hundreds of police and police cars.

“We gathered there was a major incident.”

The pub's management said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances and completely out of our control we have been instructed to close our pub today whilst police investigate a crime in our village.

"This unfortunately means we cannot go ahead with today's reservations but we do look forward to welcoming you all back very soon."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 05-1226.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.