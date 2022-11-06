Weekend washout: Flood warnings announced as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

Flooding has hit the south of England. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Flood warnings have been issued after torrential downpours swept the south east overnight, causing travel chaos.

The Met Office put a yellow warning for rain in place until 4pm on Sunday, with "persistent" and "heavy rain" on the cards for many in the south.

The environment agency also issued 16 flood alerts for the south in the morning.

Flooding is expected to hit homes and businesses as well as causing travel disruption on buses and trains.

A sudden heavy shower has left Whitehall running like a river rather than a road. Picture: Alamy

While many journeys have been delayed, Transport for London (TfL) also announced on Sunday morning that Dagenham Heathway Tube station had been forced to close due to flooding. It has since reopened.

Holloway Road in North London was likened to a "swimming pool" by one local this morning.

Cars in Sussex have also been submerged in water and multiple roads blocked.

Flooding in Sussex. Picture: Sussex Special Constabulary

The weekend washout looks set to extend even further into next week too, with showers and longer spells of rain expected mainly in the west.

More rain will be on the way overnight into Tuesday, which will also see frequent showers throughout the day before easing into Wednesday.

Downpours will then make a return in northwestern areas on Thursday.

A pedestrian with an umbrella walks on a waterlogged Wimbledon Common this morning. Picture: Alamy

As a result of the change in weather, Southern Water has lifted its three-month-old hosepipe ban for millions across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

However, both Thames Water and South East Water, which serve London, large parts of Kent and Sussex, have kept their ban in place.

For the rest of the weekend, the northwest remains drier, with the best chance of sunshine and highs of 15C.

Bands of strong wind and heavy showers are set to move eastwards later in the day.