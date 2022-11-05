Sunak: Fighting climate change ‘fundamental to prosperity and security’

5 November 2022, 22:48

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move "further and faster" away from fossil fuels
Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move "further and faster" away from fossil fuels. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move "further and faster" in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a "clean energy superpower".

The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is "fundamental" to future prosperity and security.

In his address on Monday, he will argue the "shock" to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.

He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh not to "backslide" on commitments made at last year's Cop26 summit in Glasgow intended to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels.

Read more: 'The government cannot do everything,' Rishi Sunak tells British people

Read more: Gavin Williamson investigated over expletive-filled messages

In a statement ahead of his departure, Mr Sunak said: "When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed an historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming. It is more important than ever that we deliver on those pledges.

"Fighting climate change is not just a moral good - it is fundamental to our future prosperity and security.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine and contemptible manipulation of energy prices has only reinforced the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels.

"We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement as a clean energy superpower."

Mr Sunak had originally not intended to travel to Egypt, arguing his priority was to sort out the estimated £50 billion black hole in the public finances ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement on November 17.

However he was forced into what opposition parties called a "screeching U-turn" after coming under fire from within his own party, as well as from environmentalists questioning his commitment to the net zero agenda.

The Government was already facing criticism for approving new oil and gas licences in the North Sea when the International Energy Agency has said there can be no more new fossil fuel exploration if the 1.5C target is to be met.

The King, meanwhile, will not be going - despite his passionate interest in environmental issues - after Buckingham Palace agreed with the previous prime minister Liz Truss that he would not attend.

Downing Street, however, suggested this week that they may well have come to a different view if Mr Sunak had been installed in No 10 earlier.

The latest round of UN climate talks takes place against a backdrop of increasingly devastating extreme weather around the world as well as an energy and cost-of-living crisis driven by President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

While there is evidence Russia's actions have prompted an acceleration towards clean technology, the UN has warned that, based on countries' latest climate action plans, there is currently no credible pathway to meet the 1.5C goal intended to avoid the worst impact of global warming.

Rich countries are also falling short in providing the finance needed to help developing nations adapt to a changing climate and develop cleanly, the UN has warned.

With vulnerable countries increasingly being hit by extreme storms, floods and droughts, such as Pakistan's devastating flooding this year, how to address - and pay for - the now unavoidable loss and damage poorer countries are facing from climate change will be one of the key issues at the talks.

The Cop27 talks also mark a milestone for the UK in international climate negotiations, as once it has handed over the presidency of the talks to the Egyptian team it will be the first time Britain is negotiating on its own rather than as part of the EU bloc.

Mr Sunak is expected to chair a meeting of world leaders to drive progress on the landmark pledge signed by more than 100 countries last November in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation and damaging land use by 2030.

He will also attend a roundtable on energy transition partnerships, which are utilising public and private sector funds to support low and middle-income countries like South Africa to move away from fossil fuels and grow their green economies.

Greenpeace UK's head of politics Rebecca Newsom said Mr Sunak's rhetoric was not matched by the Government's policies.

"If Sunak wants the UK to be a global climate leader, he needs to rule out new oil and gas drilling, invest in home insulation, and back the demands of developing nations for a loss and damage finance facility," she said.

"He should increase taxes on the profits of the fossil fuel giants to help pay for it, alongside giving extra support to households struggling with their bills."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Bank Holiday will fall on Monday May 8

Extra bank holiday in May to mark the coronation of King Charles next year

A man died in the reception area of Stoke Newington police station

Man dies in reception area of Stoke Newington police station

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, his representatives have confirmed

Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, 'found dead in bathtub' aged 34

Gavin Williamson pictured outside the Cabinet Office this week

Gavin Williamson investigated over expletive-filled messages after he wasn’t invited to the Queen’s funeral

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Kjeldal who died while fighting in Ukraine

Australian sniper dubbed ‘The Ninja’ shot dead in Ukraine as tributes paid to brave fighter

Thousands of people marched calling for a general election

Thousands of protesters march through London calling for 'immediate' general election

Elon Musk has defended firing thousands of Twitter employees

Elon Musk defends slashing Twitter workforce saying social media firm ‘loses more than $4m a day’

Alexander Nikulin is 'fighting for his life' after being hit by a bullet. He sentenced two Brits to death in June but they were later freed

Judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine 'in serious condition in hospital after assassination attempt'

Officers arrived at the flat, in the Maite-1 building on Antonio Machado avenue, to discover her dead on the floor

British man, 80, arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death at home in Costa del Sol

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Train passengers hit by severe travel disruption despite RMT calling off three days of walkouts

Charles and William exploded into 'torrents of profanity' following comments from Donald Trump

King Charles exploded in 'torrents of profanity' after Trump's remarks on Kate's topless photo scandal, book claims

Andrew Leak, 66, s believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three "crude" incendiary devices.

‘Extreme right wing motivation’ behind Dover firebomb attack, police say

A disturbance was reported at the facility.

Riot police descend on London immigration removal centre as 'armed' detainees cause 'disturbance' during power outage

The spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of having "about 700 drinks" during this year's Wimbledon final has resolved a legal case with the Australian.

Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk of her mind' at final

Three Cluedo cards were discovered in the Earl's car.

Three missing Cluedo cards discovered in Lord Lucan's car deepen nanny murder mystery

Poster at NHS Tayside

Boys aged 12 could be asked if they're pregnant under new NHS guidance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Blair and John Major

Former PMs Tony Blair and John Major hit out at The Crown for 'hurtful' and 'utter rubbish' depictions
The government cannot fix everything, Rishi Sunak has said

'The government cannot do everything,' Rishi Sunak tells British people as the country plunges into recession
Donald Trump could formally launch campaign this month

Donald Trump 'could launch new presidential campaign this month' after dropping biggest hint yet that he's running again
Jacob Rees-Mogg (R) has criticised Mark Carney (L)

Rees-Mogg slams former Bank of England chief Carney for claiming that Brexit tanked the pound and is causing inflation
Russian soldiers have formed 'blocking units' to shoot deserters

Russian troops are threatening to 'shoot their own soldiers' if they run away, with Putin's army set to withdraw from Kherson
Prince Harry's memoir will come out on January 10

Prince Harry 'named autobiography Spare himself' and has not made any changes to tell-all memoir since the Queen died
Taiquane Lewis (left) and Leon Alan Rashid (right) have been jailed over the stabbing of James Bascoe-Smith (centre)

Two men jailed for life for knocking teen off bicycle and stabbing him repeatedly in 'devastating' attack
Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country

Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

Dad fatally shot with a bow and arrow by neighbour furious at the noise he was making

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at the World Cup

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit