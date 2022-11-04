'The government cannot do everything,' Rishi Sunak tells British people as the country plunges into recession

4 November 2022, 22:51 | Updated: 4 November 2022, 23:16

The government cannot fix everything, Rishi Sunak has said
The government cannot fix everything, Rishi Sunak has said. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has warned that "the government cannot do everything", while pledging to get a grip on inflation, as the UK faces its longest-ever recession,

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said he was doing everything possible to tackle inflation and curb rises in mortgage repayments, after the Bank of England raised interest rates to slow rising prices.

On Thursday, the Bank warned the country is facing the longest recession in a century as it hiked base rates by 0.75 percentage points to 3% - their highest level in 15 years.

Mr Sunal told the Times on Friday: "I absolutely recognise the anxiety that people have about mortgages. It's one of the biggest bills people have," he said.

Rishi Sunak on Friday
Rishi Sunak on Friday. Picture: Getty

"So what I want to say to people is that I'm going to do absolutely everything I can to grip this problem, to limit the rise in those mortgage rates.

"I think inflation is the number one enemy, as Margaret Thatcher rightly said. Inflation has the biggest impact on those with the lowest incomes. I want to get a grip of inflation."

Mr Sunak said it was important the Government was honest with voters about the "trade-offs" the country faced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's forthcoming autumn statement. "Everyone appreciates that the Government cannot do everything.

"How does government do everything? It just does it by borrowing money which ultimately leads to, as we saw, high inflation, a loss of credibility, spiking interest rates," he said.

Many in the UK are now worried about rising mortgage payments
Many in the UK are now worried about rising mortgage payments. Picture: Getty

Among the measures being considered by the government is a "stealth raid on pensions" in a bid to close the yawning gap in the public finances, according to reports.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are considering freezing the pension lifetime allowance for another two years until 2027, the Telegraph has reported.

That would mean two million more people would face the highest rate of taxes on their pensions - at 55%.

The latest tax rise news comes after reports that Mr Hunt is also planning to increase the headline rate of capital gains tax, which targets the profits made from selling assets.

Rishi Sunak in Downing Street on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak in Downing Street on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The government is also looking at changing the reliefs and allowances on the tax, alongside an increase in dividend taxes, and a cut to the tax-free dividend allowance from £1,000 to £2,000, in its autumn statement on November 17.

It also comes amid concerns that the government could scrap the 'triple lock' on state pensions, which ensures they rise by inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Read more: Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming

The pension lifetime allowance is currently £1,073,100. Savings over that figure withdrawn all at once will incur a 55% tax rate.

For example, someone withdrawing £100,000 would have to hand over £55,000 to the government.

Jeremy Hunt arriving for a Cabinet meeting this week
Jeremy Hunt arriving for a Cabinet meeting this week. Picture: Getty

Withdrawing an amount over the allowance gradually incurs a tax rate of 25%, as well as income tax.

The allowance normally goes up with inflation, but Mr Sunak froze the increase last year to 2025, in his role as chancellor at the time.

A former Conservative pensions minister slammed the proposal on Friday night.

Baroness Altmann told the Telegraph: “People in the NHS and other parts of the public sector will increasingly be driven to retire early, rather than work longer like we need them to.

“That is because tax rules that were meant to be a workplace benefit are becoming a workplace penalty. This is the economics of the madhouse.”

A pensions consultant warned that extending the freeze could put some people off from saving for retirement altogether.

Steve Webb, of the consultancy LPC, said: "If the current freeze is extended even further, we could easily see two million people in the workforce having to start to think about capping their pension savings in order to avoid tax charges.

“Double-digit inflation means that this policy has been much more brutal than first anticipated and extending the freeze for another two years would make the lifetime allowance a mainstream concern for literally millions of people. 

“This would add unwelcome complexity to the system and could easily put people off saving into a pension at all.”

Mr Hunt warned of "eye-watering" public spending cuts and tax increases when he became chancellor in October, following the market turmoil caused by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's proposal of unfunded tax cuts for those on the highest incomes.

And he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss last week, are reportedly determined that much of the economic burden should fall on those with "the broadest shoulders".

It comes after the Bank of England warned on Thursday that the UK is on course for the longest recession since reliable records began a century ago, as it hiked interest rates by 0.75% in an attempt to control inflation.

The 0.75% rise is the single biggest increase since 1989 and could see mortgage holders get hit by £3,000 a year.

It is also the eighth time in a row that the Bank hikes interest rates, which mortgages are set against.

Less than a year ago the rate was 0.1%.

The Bank of England's governor Andrew Bailey said there is a "tough road ahead" but the Bank needed to act to tackle inflation.

Read more: Britain faces 'longest recession in history' as Bank of England hikes interest rate 0.75% to 3%

Read more: Millions face mortgage misery: What the Bank of England's interest rate rise means for you

Recent figures show inflation soared to 11.6% in October, with basics such as tea bags, milk and sugar all seeing significant price rises as the cost of living crisis continues.

While Mr Bailey admitted the rises are "big changes and they have a real impact on peoples' lives" but warned that "if we do not act forcefully now, it would be worse later on."

However, he added that "we think Bank rate will have to go up by less than is currently priced in by financial markets" meaning "fixed rate mortgages should not need to rise as much as they have done".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Poster at NHS Tayside

Boys aged 12 could be asked if they're pregnant under new NHS guidance

Tony Blair and John Major

Former PMs Tony Blair and John Major hit out at The Crown for 'hurtful' and 'utter rubbish' depictions

Donald Trump could formally launch campaign this month

Donald Trump 'could launch new presidential campaign this month' after dropping biggest hint yet that he's running again

Jacob Rees-Mogg (R) has criticised Mark Carney (L)

Rees-Mogg slams former Bank of England chief Carney for claiming that Brexit tanked the pound and is causing inflation

Russian soldiers have formed 'blocking units' to shoot deserters

Russian troops are threatening to 'shoot their own soldiers' if they run away, with Putin's army set to withdraw from Kherson
Prince Harry's memoir will come out on January 10

Prince Harry 'named autobiography Spare himself' and has not made any changes to tell-all memoir since the Queen died

Taiquane Lewis (left) and Leon Alan Rashid (right) have been jailed over the stabbing of James Bascoe-Smith (centre)

Two men jailed for life for knocking teen off bicycle and stabbing him repeatedly in 'devastating' attack

Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country

Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

Dad fatally shot with a bow and arrow by neighbour furious at the noise he was making

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Rail strikes called off at eleventh hour: RMT suspends three days of walkouts due to start tomorrow

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at the World Cup

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

Asda's Christmas advert features buddy the elf

Battle of the Christmas adverts: Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's go head to head to win nation's heart

Households with a smart meter will be able to join a scheme offering them money off their energy bills in return for reducing usage and peak times

How to get up to £100 off your energy bill under the new National Grid scheme

Some Spanish airports were forced to close earlier

Spanish airports shut airspace as Chinese rocket plummets back to earth

The tourists on board the boat

Group of tourists captured in Peruvian Amazon set free

Ostler’s Plantation forest, near Woodhall Spa

Parents charged after three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky at beauty spot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police launched a murder investigation

Human remains found at cemetery identified as wealthy London pensioner who went missing more than a year ago
Commuters are set to face another week of strike misery

November Train strikes: When are they happening, which rail services are affected, and are Tubes running?
Mr Rokos has put an advert out for a VIP tech support employee

Billionaire hedge fund manager seeks 'iPad butler' to look after family's Apple gadgets

Three people stabbed during street fight in Colindale

Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Thousands of Twitter employees sacked by email as Elon Musk begins cull of workforce

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'
Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 an hour Chinook flight to migrant centres
Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton

Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare
Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)

David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit