Exclusive

Met chief ‘supports’ controls on drill rap and lyrics - and all ‘material online that inspires murder’

Sir Mark's comments come after it emerged a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on a bus was 'Grippa' - an aspiring rapper. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

The head of the Met Police has said he supports “controls” on drill music and any “material online that inspires murder.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley told LBC that he would support a move to put controls on the proliferation of drill rap music.

The genre, which has experienced a massive rise in popularity in recent years, often includes lyrics about gang violence.

“People argue it’s art. I’m not arguing that,” Sir Mark told LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

Drill rappers “hide under the cloak of art,” he agreed.

Read more: Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

The moment he's given the dossier and material 'shouldn’t be in kids’ bedrooms'

He added: “Young people are growing up in an environment where they are encouraged towards violence… and that affects all communities.”

"I'm not an expert in drill music but we have too often seen drill artists and drill music associated with gang crime,” he said.

“That crime is deeply troubling. I'm pleased the murder rate in London has steadily fallen over the past couple of years...but those are all small numbers and it's very precarious and I wouldn't pretend the problem isn't a real problem.

“It's also sad how it disproportionately falls on black communities".

The police chief raised concerns over how easy it is for young people, men especially, to access violent content online.

Reflecting on the "horrific" material many teens are able to "graze on" using the internet from their bedrooms, Sir Mark Rowley told LBC that more needs to be done.

He told LBC: "We have to protect young minds from the material that's out there - much of which is legal...if you're grazing on a diet of American school shootings materials, ISIS beheadings, extreme right-wing propaganda and then you're finding material that gives you tactics for building explosives, it's horrific. That shouldn't be in kids' bedrooms but it is".

Nick Ferrari presses the Met Commissioner on whether Prevent failed

It comes after Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, amongst other charges.

He also admitted the attempted murders of eight other children - who cannot be named for legal reasons - class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Documents about Nazi Germany, the Rwandan genocide and car bombs were found on devices belonging to the teenager, who had a "sickening" interest in violence.

When police searched the home of Axel Rudakubana in Banks, Lancashire, after he carried out the attack on July 29, they found knives and poison, as well as images and documents relating to violence, war and genocide on his devices.