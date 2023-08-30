Met Office gives verdict on whether Brits will see September heatwave after 26C Indian Summer forecast

30 August 2023, 08:27

The Met Office has issued its verdict on forecasts for an Indian Summer.
By Jenny Medlicott

Brits have been told to brace for balmy conditions in September as an Iberian jet stream is predicted to carry over warm air from Spain.

Temperatures above the seasonal average have been predicted for September as the final weeks of summer draw to a close.

Summer will end in the UK on September 23, leaving hope for Brits see warmer weather in its final weeks.

Between September 2 and September 6, areas such as London, East Anglia and the Midlands could see temperatures higher than Barcelona.

And on Monday September 11, temperatures could soar to a balmy 26C, according to NetWeather.

“Forecast models show a possibly lengthy period of warm and mostly dry weather developing in early September,” Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook said.

While John Hammond, a forecaster of weathertrending said: “Into early September, the consensus is that we’ll see a period of warmer weather.”

There could be hope for the remaining weeks of summer.
Met Office forecast

The Met Office forecasts more average temperatures for the period, as a long range forecast between September 3 and 12 says: “It is probable that early September will see some fine settled conditions for much of the UK, although some spells of cloud, rain and strong winds could pass through north-western areas.

“There is a possibility that southern areas may see a few showers developing, which at times could turn heavy and thundery as more humid air from the continent reaches these regions. Temperatures are expected to be close to average for many but could feel rather warm in any sunshine.

“The specifics for the rest of the period remain slightly uncertain, with the most likely scenario being a continuation of the generally settled conditions. The chance of some thundery showers towards the south is likely to remain, while any unsettled spells will probably be confined to the northwest.”

For later in September, the Met Office said: “Towards the latter half of the month, high pressure may shift further to the north or east, increasing the likelihood that eastern areas could see above-average rainfall, while western regions remain somewhat dry for the time of year. It may feel fairly warm for late September, with temperatures overall likely to be slightly higher than usual.”

It comes as the Met Office has warned that the impacts of hurricane season in the North Atlantic could stir things up, with the peak set to fall around September 10.

Despite waters around the UK not being warm enough for full-blown hurricanes, weather systems in the Atlantic are expected to have a downstream impact on Britain.

The impact can be unpredictable and “only become apparent at shorter timescales”, the Met Office warned.

