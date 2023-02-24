Snow to hit Britain next week as Met Office warns of 'severe cold weather'

The Met Office said a return of the Beast of the East was a 'possibility'. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has warned that the UK could be hit with snow as early as next week, with "severe cold weather" on the way.

Temperatures have been dropping this week, but the Met Office has warned it's about to get even colder as temperatures plummet towards 0C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office warned that the South East in particular will be hit with a "few light showers" and because of the cold weather, this could turn into sleet or snow.

Heavy snow has already affected parts of the UK this winter. Picture: Getty

Snow in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Regardless, the Met Office said it was confident that there is some cold weather on the way this weekend and into next week.

There's even the possibility of a repeat of the infamous Beast from the East, which brought heavy snow and freezing temperatures to the UK in 2018.

A long-range forecast from the Met for Tuesday February 28 to Thursday March 9 reads: "Brisk winds expected in southern areas, with the risk of a few wintry showers. Northern areas will see more mild conditions."

Moving towards the end of March, it is more likely that temperatures return to average levels, but a strengthening sun could make them plummet once again.

Snow falls in the capital city. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office is warning of "wintry showers" as temperatures plummet. Picture: Getty

As for the rest of this week, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "Into the weekend, high pressure established itself over the UK, meaning plenty of dry weather to come.

"Cloud and patchy rain will sink southwards as we head into the early hours, with frost developing under the clearest skies across southern areas."