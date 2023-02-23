Driver successfully uses ChatGPT to challenge airport drop-off fine

23 February 2023, 15:59

A motorist who received a fine after driving through Gatwick Airport's drop-off area challenged it using ChatGPT artificial intelligence
A motorist who received a fine after driving through Gatwick Airport's drop-off area challenged it using ChatGPT artificial intelligence. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A motorist has successfully used ChatGPT to challenge a fine for driving through an airport drop-off area.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shaun Bosley, from Brighton, was dropping a colleague off at Gatwick airport last November and received a £100 "final notice" from National Car Parks (NCP) a few months later, despite not receiving any previous correspondence.

Mr Bosley turned to artificial intelligence ChatGPT - which generates human-like conversations - to contest the penalty. Users simply type a request into a chat box and the system can generate a response almost instantly.

"In the end, I just typed, 'write an appeal to a penalty charge notice for driving through Gatwick airport. I have received final notice, but never received first notice of the penalty', and straight away it came back with a great response," he said.

In the appeal, ChatGPT referenced the "undue stress and hardship" the final notice had caused, and also requested that NCP provide "information regarding the circumstances" as to why Mr Bosley had failed to receive a first notice.

"I understand that it is my responsibility as a driver to be aware of the rules and regulations regarding driving through an airport," ChatGPT wrote.

"However, I never received the first notice of the penalty and therefore, did not have the opportunity to contest the charge or pay the fine in a timely manner.

"I believe that the debt collection process has been premature and I request that you reconsider the penalties imposed."

Read more: Eat turnips not tomatoes: Environment Secretary tells Brits facing veg shortage as she warns of month of bare shelves

Read more: Camilla tells authors to resist 'curbs on freedom of expression' as she wades into Roald Dahl row

Motorists dropping passengers at Gatwick must pay £5 for a maximum of 10 minutes. They are charged a further £1 for every minute they stay after that up to a maximum of 20 minutes.

Mr Bosley said NCP replied "the next day" and reduced the fine to £15, which was the original amount.

"It's insane how it writes like a human. I didn't have to look at it and think 'that sounds like a robot, I need to change some of it', it was so conversational," he added.

NCP said it "takes appeals on their own individual merit".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Viola Davis and Paul Simon

Viola Davis and Paul Simon among nominees for Audie Awards for audiobooks

Train strikes and people stuck at stations

Train strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

Joan collins and Sadiq Khan

Joan Collins complains to Sadiq Khan after she was hit by a cyclist in Covent Garden

London Underground symbol and Union Jack flag

When is the next London Underground tube strike?

Therese Coffey said people struggling to afford food and relying on food banks (right) could work more hours

People struggling with rising food costs should 'work more hours' minister suggests

A baby Chinese pangolin being weighed at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic

First pangolin born in Europe doing well at Prague Zoo

Callie Rogers in 2009 and 2021

Britain's youngest lottery winner who blew £1.8m on drugs and surgery is retraining as a nurse

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates as police continue inquest

A page from the new book How The Grinch Lost Christmas!

Dr Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! to get a sequel

Lady Susan Hussey and King Charles III at Royal Ascot 2022

Lady Susan Hussey back performing royal duties after Ngozi Fulani race storm

Sir Keir spoke about his five "national missions" for Britain at a speech in Manchester on Thursday

Keir Starmer announces five 'national missions' to 'fix' Britain as he reveals Labour is already planning second term

The TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok banned from European Commission phones over cybersecurity

The Google homepage

Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

Bulley

Nicola Bulley fundraiser smashes through £20,000 in donations in just two days

Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigde take part in an exercise in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine

How information became a weapon in Russia-Ukraine conflict

There will be a minute silence to mark the start of war in Ukraine

UK to hold minute's silence to mark one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen Consort Camilla (l) speaks out against censorship of Roald Dahl books

Queen Consort Camilla attacks censorship of authors amid Roald Dahl censorship row

Jason Bateman, left, Jeff Bridges and Zendaya

Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges and Zendaya among presenters at SAG Awards

Putin and Zelenskyy

Russia and Ukraine war: When did it start and why did Putin originally invade?

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road

Three men arrested after shooting of off duty senior detective in Northern Ireland

Therese Coffey said that vegetable shortages will possibly last up to a month for Brits

Eat turnips not tomatoes: Environment Secretary tells Brits facing veg shortage as she warns of month of bare shelves
Pope Francis

Pope cancels audience and skips speeches due to ‘bad cold’

A man rides a motorcycle past debris from destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey

Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake tops 47,000

Ukrainian flag colours painted on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London

Ukraine flag painted outside Russian Embassy in London

Supermarket shortages on tomatoesAlamy

Why are supermarkets rationing fruit and veg? Food shortage rules explained

Queen Margrethe II attending a church service in Copenhagen Cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne on September 11 2022

Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending
Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible
Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

Shamima

British state more guilty than Shamima Begum, says David Davis MP

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit