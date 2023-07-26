Brace for rain: Met Office warns of Atlantic weather system bringing thundery showers as washout summer continues

Brits told to prepare for more rain as washout summer continues. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

Britons are bracing for another wet and humid weekend as an Atlantic weather system is set to dominate the country in the coming days.

In its latest forecast the Met Office has predicted more showers moving in from the west in the coming days bringing heavy and persistent rain.

While Wednesday will see a bright start for most areas, with some scattered showers for Scotland and northern England, the weather is set to quickly change as clouds roll in from the west, bringing rain to most parts of the country by the evening.

The far northeast, though, may escape the rain until later, the forecaster said and despite the rainfall, some eastern regions will still feel warm.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: "Despite a few showers lingering across eastern counties, you’ll see some sunshine and temperatures typically 20 to 24C now through Wednesday evening."

As the night progresses, the persistent rain will slowly make its way eastwards, gradually clearing from the west, the Met Office said, making way for humid and muggy conditions.

Thursday will continue to be cloudy, with scattered patches of rain and drizzle lingering, especially along west-facing coasts and hills.

Friday will bring a slight respite from the persistent rain, with drier and brighter conditions expected.

A few showers may linger, but the overall weather is likely to be more pleasant, forecasters said.

However, heavy and potentially thundery showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday as a low-pressure system from the Atlantic moves in closer to the country, bringing warm air.

The Met Office long range forecast showed continued wet weather with no signs of a heatwave.