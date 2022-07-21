Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers after days of blistering heat

Thunderstorms are on the way for the south of England and Wales. Picture: Met Office/OpenMapTiles/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers after days of sweltering heat across the UK.

The downpours are set to hit parts of Wales, the South West and central southern England on Friday, giving Brits a break from the ongoing heatwave which has seen the country collapse into chaos.

Homes and parks across the UK went up in flames at the start of the week while travel disruption on planes, rails and roads left people struggling to continue with their day-to-day lives.

The cooler conditions are likely to be welcomed, with temperatures expected to peak at only 21C in the capital.

Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted between 10am and 10pm.

There is 20-25mm of rain expected in less than an hour in some places, with the possibility 40-50mm within two to three hours.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Wales, South West England and Central Southern England



Friday 1000 – 2200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yIWnIGrJM6 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2022

People can expect to see spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

More travel disruption is also on the cards across train and bus networks, with services expected to be delayed or cancelled in places with flooding and lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance of power cuts, and other services to some homes too, meteorologists said.

The Met Office's Alex Deakin said: "Eyes look down to the south with the potential for some heavy, thundery showers to affect parts of the south on Friday but they'll be very much hit and miss."

The UK saw temperatures of over 40C for the first time ever on Tuesday, with a provisional 40.3C recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. The previous record was 38.7°C set in 2019.

Wales recorded its highest ever temperature of 37.1C in Hawarden, North Wales, where the previous record of 35.2C was set in August 1990.