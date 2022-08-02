Met police officers ordered to stop stripping at London nightclub's 'porn idol' events

2 August 2022, 18:06

Met officers have been warned to stop stripping at London's Heaven nightclub
Met officers have been warned to stop stripping at London's Heaven nightclub. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Metropolitan Police officers have been instructed to stop taking part in 'porn idol' events at a London nightclub because of concerns over 'upholding standards'.

The weekly event is held at Heaven nightclub, a popular gay bar in Charing Cross, London.

Participants are encouraged to "strip for cash", with the club's website advertising it as "the sexiest way to spend a Thursday".

Among those who have taken part are some officers from the Metropolitan Police.

But now a senior Met policing figure has emailed the West End policing unit to warn officers not to partake, warning of "awkwardness" when officers are then assigned to the venue while on shift.

A Met spokesperson told LBC there was no indication that officers had carried out any "unlawful" acts but that they should "uphold standards" of the force when off duty.

The spokesperson said: "An Inspector from the West End Proactive Partnership Team has sent an email to staff within the Met's Central West BCU after a matter was reported to the Met's Licensing officers.

"There is no suggestion of any unlawful act having taken place.

"However officers were reminded of the need to uphold standards while off duty, especially when identifying themselves as police officers."

The Met has recently been placed into special measures after a string of incidents that the boss at HM Inspectorate of Constabulary Matt Parr said "are likely to have a chilling effect on public trust and confidence in the Met".

Cases cited by Mr Parr included the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer, the findings of the independent inquiry into the murder of Daniel Morgan, the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Child Q, who was stripped searched by officers at her school.

The letter states the "cumulative effect" of all the Met's failures outweighs any successes it may have had.

Being in special measures means the Met will be subject to external monitoring and reviews by the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs Council.

It will be scrutinised more, required to report to inspectors more regularly and may need to hit certain crime-fighting targets.

