Met Police admits two officers should not have posed for controversial photo with child at pro-Palestine march

The Met Police said it 'was not advisable' for two officers to pose for a picture with a child at pro-Palestine march. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Kieran Kelly

The Metropolitan Police has admitted it was "not advisable" for two officers to pose with a child at a pro-Palestine march in London over the weekend.

The force was criticised online after a photo emerged of two officers smiled as they posed alongside a young child holding a pro-Palestine 'save our children' sign.

Daniel Sugarman, director of public affairs at the Board of Deputies, said: "I'm just wondering what on Earth these officers were thinking."

The Met Police said they "always encourage our officers to be engaging and friendly" with members of the public.

The Met has been criticised for this photo. Picture: social media

But the force admitted it was "not advisable" for officers to pose for this photo at the march.

A spokesperson said: "However, in the context of a protest about such a contentious issue we acknowledge that it was not advisable for the officers to agree to pose for the photograph.

"No action will be taken against the officers who we have no reason to think were doing anything other than trying to positively engage."

It comes after the Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused the Met of showing bias towards certain groups at protests in an article written for The Times.

Downing Street said on Thursday that it did not clear her piece accusing police of "playing favourites" with protesters, but that Mr Sunak still has confidence in the Home Secretary.