Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

5 August 2024, 14:27 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 14:32

Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'
Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'. Picture: Sky News

By Henry Moore

Britain’s top cop Sir Mark Rowley has been filmed grabbing a microphone out of a journalist’s hand after the emergency Cobra meeting held on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner attended the meeting alongside Sir Keir Starmer as the Government looks to end violent riots across the country.

The incident occurred when a Sky News journalist asked Sir Mark if the Met would “end two-tier policing.”

This refers to the notion that the police treat right-wing protesters more harshly than their left-wing counterparts.

The clip shows The Met chief reaching toward the microphone, grabbing it and throwing part of it to the ground, without responding to the journalist’s question.

Read more: Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Read more: Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The Commissioner had a positive and constructive meeting with the Prime Minister and partners across Government and policing.

"He was in a hurry to return to New Scotland Yard to take action on the agreed next steps."

Yesterday marked the sixth day of violent disorder in England, as far-right attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers erupted in at least two towns.

During the Cobra meeting, Starmer said police working with the National Crime Agency to tackle criminality and bot activity online over fears state actors are involved.

Downing Street concluded that social media firms needed an immediate response to disinformation and the government will consider a wider framework in due course.

"Anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law," Starmer's spokesperson said, adding: "online platforms have a responsibility."

The prime minister added: “The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

Sir Keir added during the meeting that "the law applies online."

“I’l have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law.”

The PM also hit out at X owner Elon Musk for claiming a civil war is “inevitable” in the UK.

Musk's comments came in response to a video posted to X with the caption "The effects of mass migration and open borders is what’s going on."

Speaking on the post, the Prime Minister's spokesperson added there was "no justification for comments like that".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles appears to hit out at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots

Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes

Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gender row boxer Imane Khelif speaks out on Olympics controversy as she accuses critics of "bullying"
The Defence Secretary has been speaking in the wake of violent riots across the country.

The army will not be brought in to end riots, Defence Secretary says in wake of attack on Rotherham asylum hotel
Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed

Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit