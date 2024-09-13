Met constable pleads guilty to assaulting emergency worker after kicking police officer in stomach

Kimberley Marshall, 40, of Bracknell, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting an emergency worker. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker

At Staines Magistrates Court this morning, Kimberley Marshall, 40, of Bracknell, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Marshall, a serving police constable at the Metropolitan Police Service, assaulted a Surrey Police PC on 28 December 2023, when she kicked them in the stomach.

The incident occurred after she was arrested for an unrelated offence that has since been NFA’d.