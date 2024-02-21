Former Met Police officer found guilty of multiple rapes and kidnap while serving in ‘sickening’ case

Cliff Mitchell was found guilty of multiple counts of rape. Picture: Met Police/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A former Met police officer has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape, including three counts against a child under the age of 13.

Cliff Mitchell, 24, had been serving as an officer in Hounslow when a number of the offences were committed.

He was found guilty of 10 counts of rape, three counts of rape against a child under 13 and one count of kidnap and breach of a non-molestation order at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday.

On 5 September 2023, Mitchell had attended the address of a woman who he raped at knifepoint before blindfolding her, tying her hands with cables and forcing her into his car.

The woman managed to escape the vehicle in Hackbridge where a member of the public let her into their car so she could call 999.

Police put out an alert for the officer and he was arrested in Putney.

Mitchell had already been investigated in 2017 for six counts of rape against a child in 2017 which resulted in no further action.

The investigation was reopened following his arrest, which resulted in Mitchell being charged with an additional three counts of rape and three counts of rape against a child under 13.

These six charges were related to a second victim and committed between 2014 and 2017.

Mitchell was found guilty on Wednesday. Picture: Met Police

Mitchell joined the force in August 2021 and was suspended after the allegations came to light and has since been dismissed.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said after the verdict: “This is a truly shocking case and I am sickened by Mitchell’s abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victims, who have shown enormous bravery by coming forward and giving evidence in court.

“It is down to their courage that he has been convicted and faces a significant custodial sentence. I would also like to recognise the brave member of the public who came to the aid of one of the victims as she ran from Mitchell’s car.

“Mitchell not only carried out a sustained campaign of abuse against both of his victims, but he told one of them she would never be believed due to the fact he was a police officer. This brazen abuse of power makes Mitchell’s actions all the more deplorable.

“I know this is another case which will impact the confidence people have in us. We are doing more than we have done in decades to rid the Met of those who corrupt our integrity, including investing millions of pounds into our professional standards team and bringing in additional officers and staff with specialist skills and experience to investigate criminality and misconduct.

“Part of that is dismissing officers who should not be here at the earliest opportunity. Mitchell was dismissed from the Met in December 2023 - we did not wait for his conviction today.”