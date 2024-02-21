Exclusive

Nottingham attack victim's mother 'horrified' at 'abhorrent voyeurism' after police share graphic details of dead son

21 February 2024, 10:34 | Updated: 21 February 2024, 11:24

Mother of Barnaby Webber will 'never forgive' Nottinghamshire Police for 'catastrophic failures'

By Will Taylor

Families of the Nottingham attack victims only found out that police shared graphic details about their loved ones on WhatsApp when it was reported in the media - as they slammed the "abhorrent voyeurism".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Webber, the mother of Nottingham University student Barnaby, who was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in a frenzied knife rampage, told LBC it was "another failing" by the city's force.

She said that while the chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police has apologised, it does not "help with the pain of knowing that people were viewing the bodycam footage of seeing my son in the street" and she would never forgive those involved.

Graphic information about the injuries suffered by Barnaby, his friend and fellow student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were shared in a police WhatsApp group.

The messages were forwarded on to people outside of the force, with one officer sending them to his wife and a friend.

Ms Webber told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the first the family heard about it was in the press.

"We were not told, they did not formally advise the families of these breaches of data, and/or of the misconduct period," she said.

Emma Webber said she was sickened to see police shared details about her son's injuries
Emma Webber said she was sickened to see police shared details about her son's injuries. Picture: Alamy

"We found out about it through the media and that in itself is very wrong.

"We are horrified and sickened to know that police officers, or police personnel, would think it's appropriate to do anything like that.

Read more: Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane to have sentence reviewed for being 'unduly lenient'

"I think the words we've used is 'abhorrent voyeurism' and I would ask the people who did look at that and share that to take a look at themselves, their own family…. how would they feel?

"The police have finally given us details yesterday, because we'd asked the chief constable [Kate Meynell], and we got a letter last night containing details because we've had lots of varying versions of it. It's just another failing by Nottinghamshire Police."

Grace was killed as she tried to save her friend Barnaby
Grace was killed as she tried to save her friend Barnaby. Picture: Handout

One officer, PC Matthew Gell, was given a final warning, while another got a "management intervention".

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said their words "were crude and distasteful".

Ms Webber told Nick: "We've had an apology for us not being informed in advance and then we had the detail of how seriously they take this, and officers are specially trained, and ya ya ya, and lessons will be learned.

"But that doesn't really help with the pain of knowing that people were viewing the bodycam footage of seeing my son in the street.

Read more: Nottingham triple-killing families 'sickened' by cops sharing gruesome details of attacks over WhatsApp

Barnaby and Ian Coates were killed by Calocane
Barnaby and Ian Coates were killed by Calocane. Picture: Alamy

"I will never forgive them for that. But there are other matters we have to address at the moment."

Barnaby was stabbed to death by Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, early on June 13 2023.

Grace, his friend, was killed as she bravely tried to intervene to save him.

Calocane then attacked and killed Mr Coates before taking his van to drive at pedestrians, seriously injuring them, before he was trapped and Tasered.

Calocane's sentence was condemned by the families
Calocane's sentence was condemned by the families. Picture: Police

Calocane believed that voices in his head were real and had travelled to MI5 in London in the hope they would stop them.

The families are furious that his mental health led to him being given a hospital order instead of a jail term after prosecutors accepted lesser charges of manslaughter as opposed to murder.

They say his sentence is unduly lenient.

Calocane's case has now been referred to the Court of Appeal. Attorney general Victoria Prentis has asked judges to decide if he should go to jail if he were ever discharged from hospital.

"He's a murderer... he's mentally ill but he's a murderer and he must be punished for his crimes," Ms Webber said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the force's contact with Calocane before the killings.

Complaints were made to the watchdog at previous contact its officers had with him, and the handling of the investigation after the attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People look down at a protest in Madrid, Spain as hundreds of farmers drove their tractors into the capital as part of ongoing protests against European Union and local farming policies (Manu Fernande

Thousands of farmers descend on Madrid for tractor protest over EU policies

Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50

Actor Ewen MacIntosh who played Keith in The Office ‘suffered ill health for two years’ before his death aged 50

Anemone wildflowers bloom in Re’im, southern Israel, at the site of a cross-border attack by Hamas on the Nova music festival where hundreds of people were killed and kidnapped into the Gaza Strip (Ma

Rape and sexual assault took place during Hamas attack, Israeli association says

A police van carrying five Israelis accused of raping the British woman arrives at the Famagusta District Courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus yesterday

British woman ‘dragged into hotel and gang-raped’ at Ayia Napa hotel enters court to begin testimony

France Eiffel Tower

Striking workers close down Eiffel Tower for third day ahead of Paris Olympics

A pig's head has been hurled into a Muslim family's home

Pig's head hurled into Muslim family's home in Blackburn as police investigate hate crime

Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)

Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline

People clean debris after a reported Israeli attack on Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

Two dead after Israeli missiles ‘hit residential area’ in Syria

The BT Tower

BT Tower to be sold off for £275 million and turned into hotel, with Garden Bridge architect attached

President Joe Biden greets Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport ((Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Biden to launch cybersecurity rules for US ports amid vulnerability concerns

Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 67 Palestinians overnight

Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Police fire tear gas as Indian farmers resume protest march after talks fail

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Rust armourer set to go on trial after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50

Ricky Gervais leads tributes to Keith from The Office as Ewen MacIntosh dies aged 50

Exclusive
An LBC investigation has found 745 prison officers resigned before completing 12 months as qualified staff.

Hundreds of prison officers quit within one year as prison service operates 'fanciful' Zoom recruitment process

Police are attempting to track down these two men

Woman dragged down London bus steps and assaulted after she and her friends reject advances of two men

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emily Lockley died after giving birth to her baby with Tyler Collinson

Tragedy as 'totally healthy woman', 26, who dreamed of being a mother, 'died just hours after giving birth to baby boy'
A portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left in tribute to him by his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya (AP)

Alexei Navalny’s mother launches court action demanding release of his body

Robin Windsor was 'found dead in a London hotel'

Strictly star Robin Windsor 'was found dead in hotel in London' after 'troubling incident' over New Year
Pablo Neruda sits in Paris in October 1971 (Michel Lipchitz/AP)

Death of poet Pablo Neruda after 1973 coup should be reinvestigated, court rules

Victoria Atkins said Martha's Rule would be 'a second pair of eyes'

‘It should be easier to ask for help’: Health Secretary says Martha’s Rule is a 'step forward for patient safety'
Ezedi's body was found as it emerged the victim had lost sight in one eye

Clapham attack victim loses sight in one eye as friends plead for donations to help 'very long' road to recovery
Charlotte Cox and Michael Cartlidge are locked in a dispute over the money

Boyfriend demanding half £1m lotto prize after breakup is 'entitled to his share', says shop worker who sold scratchcard
Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison

Alexei Navalny 'killed with KGB punch to the heart' after being forced to spend hours outside in freezing temperatures
Australia China Writer

China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing death sentence

Martha's Rule is being rolled out from April

Patients and families to get 'urgent second opinion' from NHS if health suddenly deteriorates, in 'Martha's Rule'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit