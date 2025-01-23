Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Metropolitan Police has been removed from special measures, following an improvement in its performance - despite the watchdog finding it was failing in most areas in August.

The Met was put into the 'enhanced monitoring' phase by the watchdog, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), in 2022 after a series of scandals.

Those included the murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021, and failures investigating the killings committed by serial killer Stephen Port.

A new commissioner, Mark Rowley, was hired to oversee the force in 2022 and vowed to turn its fortunes around.

But just last summer the watchdog said the Met was failing in almost every area. And last month Rowley admitted that proposed budget cuts would mean the force would have to ‘scale back’ its ability to tackle serious violence and organised crime

Mark Rowley was appointed to lead the Met in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Now HMICFRS has taken the force out of special measures because, among other improvements:

Officers are dealing better with vulnerable people and the public in general, including responding to calls quicker

The force is doing better at assessing and investigating missing children and crimes involving exploited children

Officers are being allocated to the right crimes that suit their investigative skills better

The watchdog said there was still "a significant amount of work to do" for Met bosses.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said: “I am pleased with the good progress that the Metropolitan Police Service has made so far.

"Whilst there is still a significant amount of work to do I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.

"I am reassured by the plans that the commissioner has put in place to continue making sustainable improvements.

"We will continue to monitor the progress of the Metropolitan Police Service to make sure those living and working in the capital are getting the service they deserve from their force.”

Sadiq Khan welcomed the announcement. Picture: Alamy

Sadiq Khan, who has overall responsibility for policing in the capital, said he welcomed the change.

“This is down to the hard work of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Met officers and staff, who are rebuilding public confidence and trust in the force, as well as record investment and support from City Hall," the mayor added.

"Emergency calls are now being answered faster, vetting is being strengthened and neighbourhood policing is being revitalised.

"Having asked [the watchdog] to look in particular at concerns around child sexual exploitation, it's reassuring that the Met Police have made significant improvements in this area, including around missing children and victim blaming language.

“There’s still more to do, and as Mayor, I’ll continue to work with the Commissioner to ensure we drive through the further improvements needed as we build a safer London for everyone.”