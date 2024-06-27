Met officer charged after ‘stealing money from body of dead man’

A serving Met officer has been charged after allegedly stealing from a man who collapsed and died. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct after allegedly stealing money from a man who died.

PC Craig Carter, 51, who has been suspended from duty, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The officer, attached to the North Area Command Unit, was charged by postal requisition, which means he was not arrested.

The charge relates to the theft of an unspecified amount from a man who collapsed in September 2022.

No details were provided on where the offence took place but the Command he is attached to encompasses the Enfield and Haringey boroughs.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “A serving police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office. PC Craig Carter, who is attached to the North Area Command Unit, was charged via postal charge requisition. He will appear at Westminster magistrates court on Friday 28 June.

“The charge relates to the alleged theft of money from a man who died following a collapse in September 2022. Following the charge, PC Carter was suspended from duty.”