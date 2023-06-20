Met cop 'raped woman in sea on his Brighton stag-do two weeks before wedding', court hears

Laurence Knight denies rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A Metropolitan Police officer raped a stranger in the sea while on his stag-do in Brighton, a court has heard.

Laurence Knight, 34, spent the evening with friends being entertained by strippers at an Airbnb to celebrate his stag-do in July 2021, the jury was told.

Afterwards, Knight and his pals went drinking with a woman, 21, on Brighton beach after meeting her in the city.

At the time, Covid restrictions were still in place, meaning many bars were shut.

Shortly afterwards, Knight, who is based at Stoke Newington police station in North London, is said to have persuaded the girl into joining him in the sea after telling her he was having a "rubbish night", the court was told.

Laurence Knight. Picture: Alamy

He then raped her after they entered the water in their underpants, the jury was told, despite the woman telling him: "You're getting married in two weeks."

Maryam Syed, prosecuting, told the Old Bailey in London: “The prosecution say this defendant, out on his stag night, took advantage of this young woman who was clearly in drink."

The woman later police: "I think I was just in like shock because it had just changed so quickly.

"We weren’t that far out, so I think I just kind of like — I mean you can’t run in the sea but just tried to get away and move away from him."

She also told her friends: “I think I need to call the police. It is an emergency."

Knight claims any touching was consensual, denying rape and sexual assault.

The trial continues.