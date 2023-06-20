Met cop 'raped woman in sea on his Brighton stag-do two weeks before wedding', court hears

20 June 2023, 10:10

Laurence Knight denies rape and sexual assault
Laurence Knight denies rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Metropolitan Police officer raped a stranger in the sea while on his stag-do in Brighton, a court has heard.

Laurence Knight, 34, spent the evening with friends being entertained by strippers at an Airbnb to celebrate his stag-do in July 2021, the jury was told.

Afterwards, Knight and his pals went drinking with a woman, 21, on Brighton beach after meeting her in the city.

At the time, Covid restrictions were still in place, meaning many bars were shut.

Shortly afterwards, Knight, who is based at Stoke Newington police station in North London, is said to have persuaded the girl into joining him in the sea after telling her he was having a "rubbish night", the court was told.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Laurence Knight
Laurence Knight. Picture: Alamy

He then raped her after they entered the water in their underpants, the jury was told, despite the woman telling him: "You're getting married in two weeks."

Maryam Syed, prosecuting, told the Old Bailey in London: “The prosecution say this defendant, out on his stag night, took advantage of this young woman who was clearly in drink."

Read More: 'Colourful' video 'tells a story': More Partygate fines likely, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley suggests

Read More: Murder probe after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Paddington

The woman later police: "I think I was just in like shock because it had just changed so quickly.

"We weren’t that far out, so I think I just kind of like — I mean you can’t run in the sea but just tried to get away and move away from him."

She also told her friends: “I think I need to call the police. It is an emergency."

Knight claims any touching was consensual, denying rape and sexual assault.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It is feared that the OceanGate rescue will be challenging

Fears Titanic submarine search mission could dwarf deepest rescue in history as operation leader admits 'challenge'

The Titan got lost on an earlier trip

Titan submersible that vanished on trip to Titanic 'got lost for two and a half hours' on expedition last year

Up to 32 regions are expected to be affected by the weather warnings

Fresh thunderstorm warnings for 32 areas as UK set to be battered by thunder and lightning

Breaking
Tate and his brother have been charged

Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania

Officers raided the Paris 2024 headquarters on Tuesday

Paris Olympics offices raided by police in corruption investigation

Hamish Harding sent his friend Col Virts a text before the expedition launched

'They've been waiting for this': Last text sent by British billionaire onboard missing Titanic submarine to friend revealed
The Titan has gone missing off Newfoundland

Inside the Titan submersible lost on Titanic trip: cramped 670cm-long tube is steered by PlayStation controls

Cancer sufferer, 29, needs help fundraising for life saving treatment

Cancer sufferer, 29, needs to raise 'intimidating' sum for lifesaving treatment

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

The rescue effort faces challenges

Race against time: Titanic sub search has hours to find missing explorers as experts warn of difficult rescue mission

Smoke rises in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in renewed clashes in occupied West Bank

The incident took place at Rye College

Mum of girl called 'despicable' by teacher for doubting classmate's 'cat' identity hits back

The crew is thought to have had around 96 hours left of oxygen left, as of Monday evening

'We have to move now!': Vital equipment needed to rescue Titanic submersible 'stuck on tarmac due to US bureaucracy'

Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman: who's on board the missing Titanic sub?

TView of the Ngozumpa glacier from Gokyo Ri in Nepal

Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Meghan Markle accused of 'faking' interviews with guests for £18 million Archetypes podcast dropped by Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Coleen Rooney hits back in latest Wagatha Christie row and says she gave Rebekah Vardy extra time to foot £2m legal bill
Hamish Harding is onboard the missing submersible

UK billionaire and French explorer among five onboard missing Titanic submersible 12,500 feet below sea
This is the moment a sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at a Canary Islands resort.

Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

The results of MP's vote is announced in the House of Commons

Did your MP back Boris? Full list of those who supported former PM after damning Partygate report
A race is under way to find the missing Titanic wreck submarine, with British billionaire Hamish Harding named among those on board

Final picture of Titanic submarine as rescuers have just 70 hours to find five missing tourists
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam’

MPs have backed the report

Boris Johnson denied special access to Parliament as MPs back report which found he deliberately misled Commons
Severe Weather Mississippi

One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Migration Greece

New accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on the Titanic expedition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'very depressed'.

Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’
The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff.

‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’
William speaks about Harry feud for the first time

Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters
Housing is a bigger crisis for the Tories in an election year than lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

Housing is Tories' 'biggest crisis' not lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit