MH370 would have crashed with force of 'small earthquake' as researchers believe underwater sounds could solve mystery

Flight MH370 vanished while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

New research has suggested that hydrophones - underwater microphones - could be used to solve the mystery behind the doomed aircraft MH370 which went missing over ten years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Boeing 777 plane carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014.

Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path and is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

Despite multinational search efforts, including extensive underwater searches along and near the so-called “seventh arc”, the main wreckage has not been found.

Only a few pieces of debris washed ashore on islands in the western Indian Ocean have been confirmed as those of MH370.

New research claims that it explores the possibility of detecting underwater acoustic signals generated by aircraft crashes, which could provide insight into what happened to the aircraft and those on board.

Pieces of the aircraft were confirmed to have washed up on some islands in the Indian Ocean. Picture: Alamy

The new research focuses on the use of hydrophones, underwater microphones which capture sound waves and pressure changes in the ocean.

They say the technology has shown promise in detecting pressure signals - can travel thousands of kilometres - from various events, including aircraft crashes.

Data from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization’s (CTBTO) hydroacoustic stations were used in the stud and ficused on stations at Cape Leeuwin in Western Australia and Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Both locations were operational around the time MH370 is believed to have disappeared.

These stations are located within tens of minutes’ signal travel time from the seventh arc.

The CTBTO stations have previously detected distinctive pressure signals from aircraft crashes, as well as earthquakes of various sizes at distances of more than 5,000 kilometres away.

"By examining these signals, we hoped to identify any potential acoustic evidence of MH370’s crash," the research stated.

Read more: MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

Read more: ‘I am the President, but I am also a Dad’: Joe Biden breaks silence after son found guilty of buying gun illegally

The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radars while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew. Picture: Alamy

Data for signals along MH370’s initial flight path was examined but found no corresponding acoustic signatures.

"But a 200-tonne aircraft crashing at a speed of 200 metres per second would release the kinetic energy equivalent to a small earthquake. It would be large enough to be recorded by hydrophones thousands of kilometres away.

"Given the sensitivity of the hydrophones, it’s highly unlikely that a large aircraft impacting the ocean surface wouldn’t leave a detectable pressure signature, particularly on nearby hydrophones."

However, the research added "unfavourable ocean conditions" could potentially dampen or obscure such a signal.

"So, while our research does not pinpoint MH370’s exact crash location, it highlights the potential of hydroacoustic technology in solving this aviation mystery.

"By refining our methods and conducting further experiments, we could provide new insights into MH370’s fate and improve our response to future maritime incidents.

"The ongoing efforts to locate MH370 not only seek to bring closure to the families affected but also to enhance our ability to track and understand aviation accidents over vast oceanic expanses," the research added.

Earlier this year, an expert claimed to have found the plane's wreckage on Google Maps.

Technology expert Ian Wilson believes he identified the wreckage of the ill-fated flight in the Cambodian jungle.

Mr Wilson said: "Measuring the Google sighting, you're looking at around 69 metres, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane. It's just slightly bigger, but there's a gap that would probably account for that."

Read more: Expert claims to have found Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 wreckage on Google Maps