Miami building collapse: Search continues as death toll rises to nine

27 June 2021, 17:17 | Updated: 27 June 2021, 17:25

The search for survivors at the partially-collapsed Champlain Towers South in Miami is ongoing
The search for survivors at the partially-collapsed Champlain Towers South in Miami is ongoing. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Nine people are now confirmed to have died following the collapse of an apartment block in Surfside, Florida.

Speaking at a press conference, the mayor of Miami Dade Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that an additional four bodies had been found in the rubble whilst one other person had died in hospital.

“We were able to recover four additional bodies as well as additional human remains,” said Ms Cava.

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital and we have recovered eight more victims on site so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine.”

Read more: New Health Secretary Sajid Javid's top priority: return to normal 'as quickly as possible'

Read more: French police hunt Tour de France spectator who caused major crash with sign

She said that four of the victims have so far been identified and their next of kin informed.

The mayor offered her “deepest condolences to the friends, the families, the communities of those who lost their lives”.

She said “every effort” was being made to identify the other victims and confirmed she was “constantly” in touch with family members.

Ms Cava confirmed that the search operation was still ongoing, with over 100 people still unaccounted for.

The mayor also said that the fire, which yesterday was hampering rescue efforts, had been brought under control.

She said that there were between six and eight squads still searching the rubble, using a number of methods such as dogs, cameras and sonar technology.

“We are getting it done,” she said.

Prayer vigils are being held for those still missing and their families
Prayer vigils are being held for those still missing and their families. Picture: PA

While officials said no cause for the collapse early on Thursday has been determined, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said a "definitive answer" is needed in a timely manner.

Video showed the centre of the building appearing to tumble down first, followed by a section nearer to the beach.

The missing included people from around the world.

Israeli media said the country's consul general in Miami believed 20 of its citizens are missing.

Another 22 people were unaccounted for from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay, including relatives of Paraguayan first lady Silvana de Abdo Benitez.

A pregnant British woman is also believed to be among those missing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bouquet of flowers placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque on Saturday

Victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

Germany Attack

Memorial held for victims of knife attack in Germany

Bruce Springsteen leaves the St James Theatre in New York following the performance

Bruce Springsteen marks return of live shows on Broadway

Thousands of ravers protested in central London on Sunday

Thousands gather in central London for outdoor rave amid weekend of protests
Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo

Miami building ‘needed multimillion-dollar repairs three years before collapse’
Poppies on a Shar Mountain hillside

North Macedonia set to create vast new national park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland
Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign

Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign
Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London