Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock. Picture: Alamy & PA Media

By Will Conroy

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock who died at the TV presenter’s home in 2001.

Following a party at the Roydon home in Essex, Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was found in the swimming pool and later died in hospital.

After years of investigation and several arrests, no one has ever been charged in connection with the death.

There were various accounts of how Mr Lubbock was found with Mr Barrymore insisting that he was discovered on top of the pool, while others said he was found at the bottom.

Mr Barrymore, whose real name is Michael Parker, was arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder but was later released without charge and has always denied involvement in the death.

Mr Barrymore’s arrest was later ruled to be unlawful by the High Court because the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect the TV presenter.

Following a party at the Roydon home in Essex, Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was found in the swimming pool. Picture: PA Media

In 2009, the police watchdog found that officers missed vital evidence and failed to ensure crucial forensic tests were completed until six years later.

Mr Lubbock was part of a group who had gone back to Mr Barrymore's house after a night out in Harlow and in the early hours of the morning, his body was discovered in the pool by a partygoer.

Mr Lubbock died later at Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A post mortem examination found he had suffered "horrific" injuries prior to his death with evidence of serious sexual assault, police said, while alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

Police initially believed he had drowned, but subsequent examinations of his body found there was "no unequivocal evidence" of this.

Now, in a post on X, Mr Barrymore has claimed that he has new information about the case.

He said: "Since Saturday's documentary I have had multiple people (medical professionals, former police, witnesses etc.) contact me with NEW information.

"It has been a fascinating yet deeply disturbing few days reading what they have to say with my team. This message to me came in just this morning (If anyone else has any other information that will help the Lubbock family finally find peace please speak up)."

Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was found in the swimming pool and later died in hospital. Picture: Channel 4

Mr Barrymore shared a message he received from a follower who claimed: "Now my mum was a paramedic in Essex (retired) and she had been in hospital when they brought Stuart in, and helped the changeover.

“And once everything started coming out, my mum said there was NOTHING wrong with that boy's anus when she came in. She was there 100000% percent my mum isn't wrong and she doesn't lie."

In 2021, a man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and murder but later released without charge due to “insufficient evidence”, Essex Police said at the time.

Mr Lubbock's father Terry had campaigned for justice to be found until his death in 2021.

In 2023, Essex Police said they have never - and would never - stop searching for answers.

A spokesman said: “As we have continually stated over the last 20 years - we believe someone, or some people, at that party know what happened.

“It is important to re-state the fact that Essex Police has never given up on this case and that the force are motivated by the desire to deliver justice for Mr Lubbock and his family."

Barrymore was arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder but was later released without charge. Picture: PA Media

The spokesman said the case was an "extremely lengthy and complex investigation".

They added: “Essex Police has never shied away from the fact that, at the time of the original incident, the scene was not preserved or secured as quickly as it could have been to ensure the best forensic evidence was obtained.

"However, what remains certain is that Essex Police has never given up on finding out exactly what happened to Stuart, and we will continue to act on any new information to assist us in our pursuit of justice for him and for his family and friends.

"As we have said repeatedly over the last 20 years, nine people were at that party. We know that not everyone was responsible for what happened, but someone was.

"Now is the time to come forward, if you haven’t done so already, to set this matter to rest by providing us with any information you have.”