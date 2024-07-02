'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends

2 July 2024, 21:19 | Updated: 2 July 2024, 21:44

Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement.
Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The mother of missing Brit Jay Slater has shared a heartbreaking update after Spanish police ended their land search for the teen.

Debbie Duncan said "words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing" after searches failed to trace the missing 19-year-old.

In a statement issued through the British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, she said: "Jay is a normal guy who is in his third year of an apprenticeship, and he is a very popular young man with a large circle of friends.

"We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance. Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him.

"We do not have any information on his whereabouts.

"The Guardia Civil have worked tirelessly up in the mountains where Jay's last phonecall was traced. They conducted a land search for 12 days which involved every resource they had available.

"Although the land search ended, the Spanish police still continue with their investigations into why Jay had travelled to the location so far away from his accommodation.

"We offer our sincere thanks to the Spanish authorities who continue to follow lines of inquiries."

Read more: Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Read more: Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search

Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after Tenerife police call off search
Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after Tenerife police call off search. Picture: supplied
She added: "We would like to say to the press/news/reporters, that although we do not want to lose the momentum of Jay's disappearance, we really would like to maintain our privacy and crucially let the Spanish police get on with their investigations without hindrance from press.

"We are aware of the conspiracy theories and speculation on social media and some websites, and can only describe this as vile, the negative comments are extremely distressing to our family.

"We also embrace the love and support we have received from across the globe. It has not gone unnoticed, especially his home town in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

"As a family we would like the world to respect our privacy at this present time."

